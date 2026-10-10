Premier League: Liverpool host unbeaten Man City; Spurs chase first win as Matchweek 6 begins

London, Oct 10 (IANS) The Premier League returns from the international break with a blockbuster clash between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield headlining Matchweek 6, as the visitors look to maintain their perfect start to the 2026/27 season while several other clubs aim to reverse their early struggles.

Manchester City are the only team to have won all five of their opening league matches and will travel to Anfield on Sunday looking to extend their winning run. Liverpool, meanwhile, have drawn both their home games this season and will be keen to secure a statement victory against one of their fiercest rivals.

City won both league meetings against Liverpool last season, marking the first time they had recorded successive victories over the Merseyside club since 1937. The visitors could also win consecutive league matches at Anfield for the first time since January 1953, according to Jio Star.

The contest carries additional significance, as it will be the first Premier League meeting between the clubs without either Jurgen Klopp or Pep Guardiola in the dugout since March 2015. Erling Haaland and Alexander Isak have been among the leading attacking threats this season, with the Manchester City striker scoring five goals and Liverpool forward Isak netting four.

Elsewhere, Arsenal will look to bounce back from their 3-0 defeat to Brighton when they host Leeds United. The loss was Arsenal’s heaviest since May 2023, but Mikel Arteta’s side have generally responded well to setbacks, having lost consecutive league matches only once since the start of 2024.

Arsenal have won nine of their last 10 Premier League meetings with Leeds, including each of the last seven. Leeds, however, arrive unbeaten in five matches, with two wins and three draws, marking their best start to a top-flight campaign since 2001/02.

Aston Villa face Brentford, who enter the weekend on a seven-match unbeaten league run, the longest active streak in the division. Villa have struggled in front of goal and have lost both their home league games this season. Brentford also boasts the league’s highest expected goals tally from set pieces, making their threat from dead-ball situations a key factor in the contest.

Chelsea host Bournemouth in another fixture that could have a significant impact on the early-season standings. Chelsea have conceded 12 goals, the most in the division, while their five league matches under Xabi Alonso have produced 22 goals, with 10 scored and 12 conceded.

Bournemouth have yet to win in their opening five matches but have been strong on their travels in 2026, collecting 20 away points, behind only Arsenal and Manchester City.

Tottenham Hotspur will seek their first league victory of the campaign when they travel to Manchester United. Spurs have failed to win any of their opening five matches and face a United side that is also searching for consistency after going three games without a victory.

United have registered the most shots in the league this season, with 113, but their expected goals per shot remains among the division’s lowest. Tottenham have also struggled when conceding first, having gone 37 consecutive Premier League matches without a win after falling behind.

Crystal Palace host Nottingham Forest, with the visitors aiming to continue their impressive away form. Forest have won all four of their away league matches against London clubs in 2026 and have scored at least twice in each of their last seven away league games.

Palace, by contrast, have won only one of their last 12 league matches and have lost both home games this season. Forest have also enjoyed a strong historical record against Palace, remaining unbeaten in all 12 of their Premier League meetings.

Newly promoted Hull City will look to continue their impressive defensive record at home when they face Everton. Hull are the only team yet to concede a home goal this season, while Everton are unbeaten in five league matches. However, the visitors have gone seven away league games without a victory.

Hull have also recorded the lowest possession figure in the competition this season, averaging 32.3 per cent, highlighting their contrasting approach as they look to remain defensively resilient.

Sunderland host Brighton after contrasting results before the break. Sunderland have lost their last two matches, while Brighton have won their previous two by an aggregate score of 8-0. Brighton have also led the league for possession and high turnovers, while Sunderland’s strength from set pieces could provide an opportunity to challenge the visitors.

Fulham, still searching for their first win of the campaign, travel to Ipswich Town. Ipswich could win three of their opening six Premier League matches in a season for only the second time, while Fulham have lost just one of their last 15 league games against newly promoted sides.

The weekend also features Coventry City against Newcastle United. Coventry secured their first win last time out after losing their opening four matches without scoring but have struggled at home, losing both fixtures by an aggregate score of 6-0. Newcastle, meanwhile, have won four league matches since the start of May, with only Arsenal and Manchester City recording more victories in that period.

Premier League live streaming will be available on Jio Star in India.

--IANS

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