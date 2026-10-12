Powell, Rutherford reprimanded for breaching ICC Code of Conduct in second T20I

Ranchi, Oct 12 (IANS) West Indies players Rovman Powell and Sherfane Rutherford have been handed official reprimands and one demerit point each for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the second T20I against India in Ranchi on Friday.

Powell was sanctioned for hitting the ball away with his bat after being dismissed, while Rutherford was reprimanded for showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during the match.

According to the ICC, Powell was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to the “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match”.

The incident occurred in the sixth over of the West Indies innings after Powell was bowled by India pacer Mayank Yadav.

Rutherford, meanwhile, breached Article 2.8, which relates to “showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during an International Match”.

His offence took place in the 13th over when he yelled aggressively at the umpire after a delivery he believed was wide was ruled legitimate.

Both players admitted their respective offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by Prakash Bhatt of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, eliminating the need for formal hearings.

The ICC also confirmed that one demerit point had been added to the disciplinary records of both players. It was the first offence for each within a 24-month period.

Talking about the match, skipper Shai Hope smashed a blistering 45-ball century before Sherfane Rutherford hammered 84 off 37 deliveries as the West Indies pulled off a sensational six-wicket victory over India in the second T20I, chasing down a daunting target of 250 to register the second-highest successful run chase in men's T20I cricket.

Hope and Rutherford shared a record 120-run stand for the fourth wicket after India pacer Mayank Yadav's hat-trick in the powerplay period had brought them back in the game with the visitors struggling at 44/3. Their counterattacking partnership was the biggest for the West Indies in T20Is for the fourth wicket as well as the third biggest for the fourth wicket against India in the shortest format.

--IANS

hs/vi