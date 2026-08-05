Postal department sets special Rakhi counters at 34 post offices in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) The Department of Posts in the Delhi Circle has set up special counters at 34 major post offices along with railway stations -- Delhi Railway Station and New Delhi Railway Station -- to facilitate timely delivery of Rakhi consignments, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The Department of Posts also urged customers to post items early or use 24 SPEED POST and 48 SPEED POST services for the secure and time-bound delivery of Rakhi and other important consignments, a statement said.

These services offer guaranteed delivery standards, with a Money Back Guarantee in the event of delay.

Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 28, 2026, and the Department of Posts has made special arrangements for posting of Rakhi Mails up to August 22, 2026.

The 24 SPEED POST service is exclusively available at the 35 designated booking locations for delivery to the six major metro cities—Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, the statement said.

It provides customers with a fast, reliable, and assured delivery option during the festive season, the Ministry of Communications said in the statement.

Some of the designated post offices for Rakhi special counters include Ashok Vihar HPO, New Delhi GPO, Civil Lines PO, New Subzi Mandi PO, Chankyapuri PO, Naraina Ind. Estate HPO, Delhi GPO and Patel Nagar PO.

Post offices at Delhi Cantt, Paschim Vihar, Hauz Khas, Ramesh Nagar HPO, Indraprashta, Rohini Sector -7, Janakpuri, R.K. Puram Sector-5, Krishna Nagar, R.P. Bhawan, Karol Bagh, Sansad Marg also provide the same facilities.

Speed Post services are available at booking locations across Delhi, including hubs at Kashmere Gate, Basant Lok, AMPC, Market Road, Krishna Nagar, Delhi GPO, New Delhi GPO, Naraina Industrial Estate, POS counter RMS Bhawan and the E‑Commerce Centre at Safdarjung.

—IANS

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