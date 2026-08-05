Meta row: Parliamentary Panel seeks Mark Zuckerberg apology in 3 days

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) A Parliamentary Standing Committee on Wednesday took strong exception to the temporary removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video from Facebook and has sought an apology from Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg within three days.

According to a letter sent to the Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the committee viewed the removal of the Prime Minister’s speech very seriously.

The video, which featured PM Modi addressing students and Gen Z on examination-related controversies and the government’s crackdown on paper leaks, was reportedly unavailable on Facebook for around five to six hours.

The letter, signed by A. Jyothirmayi, Director in the Lok Sabha Secretariat, warned that the protection and immunity available to Zuckerberg could be reconsidered if an apology is not issued within the stipulated period.

“I am directed to refer to the meeting of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology (2025-26) held on August 3, 2026 with representatives of Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Social and Digital Media Platforms - Snapchat, Google, X, Meta (Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram), and YouTube on Social and Digital platforms and their regulation,” Jyothirmayi said.

“The removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video addressing students and Gen Z regarding examination controversies and strict actions against paper leaks from Facebook for 5-6 hours viewed very seriously by the Committee,” Jyothirmayi stated.

The panel said the incident raised concerns over the handling of content involving the Prime Minister and called for accountability from the social media giant. It asked the government to take up the matter and ensure an appropriate response from Meta.

“During the deliberations, the Committee demanded an apology from Mark Zukerberg, Meta Chief on this issue,” she noted.

“If he fails to tender an unqualified apology within 3 days of receipt of this letter, the protection/immunity given under Section 79(3) of IT Act may be withdrawn and action taken against him as a Publisher,” Jyothirmayi mentioned.

--IANS

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