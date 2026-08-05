Surbhi Chandna strongly condemns abusive slogans against PM Modi during protests, says ‘question the system'

Mumbai, August 5 (IANS) Actress Surbhi Chandna believes students have every right to question the education system and protest against its shortcomings.

At the same time, she firmly feels that personal attacks and abusive remarks directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi or political leaders during protests were totally "uncalled for."

Speaking exclusively to IANS, the actress shared her views over the recent student protests over alleged NEET examination irregularities and paper leaks.

"It's important to question the government if there is any kind of education loophole, very fair enough. You can question it, but what I don't like is that the important issues we had raised got deviated from, which I feel is unnecessary," Surbhi said.

The actress stressed that peaceful protests focused on systemic reforms are rightfully justified, but strongly objected to the protests that resort to abusive language and offensive posters targeting political leaders.

"There is one loophole in the system, you talk about it, you protest for it, fair enough. Of course, this is our right. But when you hurl abuses and put up posters against the Prime Minister, towards the party or the government, I feel that is very uncalled for," she stated.

While reiterating that she supports raising questions about flaws in the education system, Surbhi said the conversation should not lose sight of its original purpose."

It is important to question the loophole in the system, which I totally buy. But I have seen some photos where they have written things against Modi ji, which is quite uncalled for. You openly question the government for these things, all acceptable. But then crossing that barrier, I feel, for your country, it's not healthy. It's very unhealthy."

The 'Naagin 5' actress also revealed that she had earlier shared a social media post expressing similar sentiments."In fact, I had put up a post where I felt that everything is fair enough, questioning the system, education, whatever loophole we have got, talking against it. But in that, we are deviating from that point to other things, then writing nonsense things, showing posters and talking ill about somebody. I don't favour that. So, that is my take. I feel it's important," she concluded.

For the uninitiated, the protest that recently took place in the Jantar Mantar area of Delhi saw a lot many young protesters hurl below the belt abuses towards prime minister Narendra Modi, involving his late mother as well.

In a video later shared by the PM on his official social media account, he said that he had forgiven the protestors who hurled abuses at him calling them as ‘kids’.

–IANS

rd/