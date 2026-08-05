Yemen condemns Houthi attack on Indian cargo vessel in Red Sea

Aden, Aug 5 (IANS) Yemen's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates on Wednesday strongly condemned the Houthi attack on the Indian commercial cargo vessel MSV Faize Noore Oliya in the Red Sea, describing it as a "terrorist attack" and a "flagrant violation of international law and the rules of international maritime law."

In a statement shared on X, the ministry expressed Yemen's solidarity with India and its continued coordination with the relevant Indian authorities, while extending necessary support and facilitation to the vessel’s crew members.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Republic of Yemen strongly condemns the Houthi terrorist attack targeting the Indian commercial cargo vessel 'MSV Faize Noore Oliya' using an explosive laden boat while it was sailing in the Red Sea, resulting in the vessel’s complete sinking. This constitutes a flagrant violation of international law and the rules of international maritime law, and poses a direct threat to the security and safety of navigation and the freedom of trade along international waterways," Yemen's Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on X.

Yemen's Ministry of Foreign Affairs' statement comes after India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) condemned the attack on the MSV Faize Noore Oliya and said that 13 Indian nationals have been rescued.

In the statement, Yemen's Ministry of Foreign Affairs praised the swift rescue operation conducted by the Yemeni Coast Guard in the Red Sea, with the participation of the Yemeni Navy, which successfully rescued all 14 crew members, including 13 Indian nationals, and safely transported them to the Port of Mocha.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stresses that this attack is part of a continuing pattern of crimes and assaults perpetrated by the Houthi terrorist militia, ranging from targeting cities, bombing airports and oil facilities, disrupting exports, and depriving the Yemeni people of vital sources of income thereby exacerbating the humanitarian catastrophe resulting from the Houthi coup to threatening ports and maritime navigation in the Red Sea, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden, as well as jeopardizing economic and commercial interests in a manner that undermines regional security and stability," Yemen's Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on X.

The ministry reiterated that the establishment of the multinational defensive maritime coalition, led by Saudi Arabia, represents a strategic initiative whose importance continues to grow amid escalating maritime threats. It stated that the coalition is essential for securing international trade routes and global energy supply lines and for safeguarding freedom of navigation in the Red Sea, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden, in line with the provisions of international law.

On Tuesday, the MEA condemned the attack on the Indian flagged commercial vessel, MSV Faize Noore Oliya, that sank in the Red Sea, off the coast of Yemen.

The Ministry confirmed that all 13 Indian nationals have been rescued and the Indian Embassy in Riyadh is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Yemeni authorities for the safety and security of the crew.

"We condemn the attack on the Indian flagged commercial vessel, MSV Faize Noore Oliya, that sank in the Red Sea, off the coast of Yemen on August 4, 2026. All 13 Indian nationals have been rescued. Our Embassy in Riyadh is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Yemeni authorities for the safety and security of the crew. We thank the Yemeni authorities for their support," the MEA said.

"The continuing incidents of attacks on commercial shipping in the region are deeply worrisome. The targeting of commercial shipping in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest," it added.

--IANS

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