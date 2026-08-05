Chile FA grants shirt name exemption to Vozinha after Colo Colo move

Santiago, Aug 5 (IANS) Chile's football federation (ANFP) has granted a special exemption allowing Cabo Verde goalkeeper Vozinha to wear his famous nickname on the back of his Colo Colo shirt, despite league regulations that generally prohibit players from using nicknames on match jerseys.

The 40-year-old goalkeeper, whose full name is Josimar Jose Evora Dias, joined Chilean giants Colo Colo on a six-month deal earlier this week after attracting worldwide attention with his performances during Cabo Verde's historic run to the knockout stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to the BBC, regulations set by the Chilean FA require players to use their legal names on shirts, with nicknames or sobriquets not normally permitted. However, Colo Colo successfully requested a special exemption, allowing the veteran goalkeeper to continue wearing "Vozinha", the name by which he has been known throughout his career.

"It is the name I have used my entire life. In Cape Verde, it holds great significance and a rich history, and now it does globally as well," Vozinha told reporters.

He added that the nickname, which translates to "granny" in Portuguese, carries deep personal meaning.

"If my grandmother were alive today, I think she would be proud. I hope to keep using it for the rest of my career as a tribute," he said.

Vozinha arrived at Colo Colo as a free agent after leaving Portuguese second-division club G.D. Chaves in June. His transfer, initially announced in July, was delayed by visa issues and personal matters before being completed this week.

The experienced goalkeeper was officially unveiled at the Monumental David Arellano Stadium in Santiago after completing his medical and signing formalities.

"I expected something big because we are talking about Colo Colo, a club with great history, but I did not expect so many people," Vozinha said. "I am happy to be received by so many people. I have to thank the whole universe, God and everyone."

Reflecting on his journey, the veteran said representing Cabo Verde had already fulfilled his greatest ambition.

"I started playing professionally at 25. I come from a very small country, with very few opportunities, almost none," he said. "I represent the Cape Verdean people, who work hard and never give up. For me, representing that is very rewarding."

Colo Colo, Chile's most successful club and the country's only Copa Libertadores winner, currently leads the Chilean Primera Division standings with a commanding advantage as they look to strengthen their squad for the remainder of the 2026 season.

--IANS

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