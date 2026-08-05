PoK unrest leaves Lashkar, Jaish, Hizbul leaderships on backfoot; weakens Kashmir narrative

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) The ongoing confrontation between security forces and protesters in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) has left several terror outfits increasingly frustrated.

Groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen, which have long kept their focus on Jammu and Kashmir, are understood to believe that the situation in PoK needs to be resolved so that their attention can shift back to their primary area of operation.

The Pakistan establishment has attempted to use these terror groups to incite violence in the region and shift the blame onto the local population, which has largely been holding peaceful protests. However, Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin has appealed for restraint, urging both the protesters and the Pakistan establishment to step back and resolve the issue through dialogue.

An official said that these terror groups believe the prolonged protests and the repeated use of force by the security forces are undermining their broader agenda.

“Today (Wednesday) marks seven years since the abrogation of Article 370, and there is a massive difference when it comes to Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir,” the official pointed out.

The official said the terror groups were created by Pakistan with the primary objective of targeting Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). Over the years, they allegedly sought to incite violence in the region and, through separatist networks, propagated the narrative that they were fighting for the interests of the people and that Jammu and Kashmir should be separated from India.

Another official said that post the abrogation of Article 370, a lot has changed in J&K.

“The people are happy that violence has come down and the tourism sector is thriving. If J&K remains peaceful and PoK is marred by violence, then these terror groups cannot push their agenda. If these terror groups try to push their agenda, the people of J&K could turn round and see the PoK situation as an example of what they do not want,” the official said.

The agenda that J&K would be better off if separated from India and aligned with Pakistan loses credibility in the face of the continuing violence in PoK, the official said.

An Intelligence Bureau official said the story today is one of two Kashmirs and the widening contrast between them.

“This automatically punctures the agenda of the Inter Services Intelligence-backed terror groups. This explains their desperation and the appeals that are being made to restore peace in PoK,” the official said.

While the Hizbul Mujahideen chief has been vocal about the issue, the heads of the Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed are relatively quiet.

The official said that although no public statements have been issued, there is growing disquiet within the leadership and cadres of these terror groups over the developments in PoK.

Salahuddin in his appeal said that the loss of lives, damage to property and forced disappearance of people of the region is inflicting severe damage on the morals of the Kashmiris.

He even said that due to the violence, the borders are becoming vulnerable to enemy infiltration.

The officials say that while the Hizbul Mujahideen chief may have appealed for peace, the borders are not vulnerable as India does not indulge in infiltrations of terrorists into Pakistan. That is what the Pakistanis do, the official said, adding that Salauddin is trying to drag the Kashmiris (of J&K) into this.

Violence in PoK has been going on unabated for over the past two months. The Joint Action Awami Committee (JAAC), which has been leading the peaceful protests, has been demanding better infrastructure and also affordable living conditions. The security forces have, however, taken violent action by killing nearly 40 people and enforcing forced disappearances. Indian officials say that there are no signs of the situation calming down.

Unless the Pakistani establishment sincerely addresses the grievances of the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and resolves them, the protesters are unlikely to return to their homes, the official said.

--IANS

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