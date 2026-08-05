Naveen Hidhayath's 'Moodar Koodam 2' first look released

Chennai, Aug 5 (IANS) The makers of director and actor Naveen Hidhayath's eagerly awaited Tamil film, 'Moodar Koodam 2', on Wednesday released the first look of the entertainer much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

.Taking to its social media timelines to release the first look poster, production house Grandel Pictures, which is producing the film, wrote, "The fools (have) gathered again #MoodarKoodam2 #MISSIONPOSSIBLE. Stay tuned till 5:55 PM - We have more to come (Tamil & Telugu Release)."

Sources close to the unit of the upcoming film, which is a sequel to the superhit 'Moodar Koodam' -- a dark comedy action entertainer that went on to emerge a superhit, say that this film's story will begin from where the first part ended.

"It will be a proper sequel," says a source in the know, adding that the movie would take audiences on a thrilling ride across Europe.

The unit has shot the film in a number of stunning locations all across Europe. "The team has shot in Italy's picturesque landscapes. They have shot visuals that will highlight Germany's historic architecture, Switzerland's snow-capped mountains, Austria's grandeur, Croatia's coastal beauty, Slovenia's lush greenery, and Kazakhstan's vast steppes. In fact, the team spent anywhere between 60 to 70 days capturing breathtaking visuals," says a source.

The source adds, "Moodarkoodam 2 will look to masterfully blend dark humor with high-stakes action, reminding one of 'Mission Impossible', and will have a touch of fantasy to keep viewers guessing."

Produced by Kamal Bohra and Samkit Bohra under Grandel Pictures, the film boasts top-notch animation and VFX, which has been handled by a seasoned US team that's worked on Disney blockbusters. The VFX team, sources claim, has delivered visuals that match the film's adrenaline-fueled action.

Apart from Naveen Hidhayath, the sequel will feature a host of actors including actress Oviya, actors Senrayan, Rajaji, Kuberan and Jayaprakash among others.

On the technical front, the film will have cinematography by Sooraj Nallusami. Music for the songs in the film have been scored by Amrish and Natarajan Sankaran while the background score for the film has been scored by Natarajan Sankaran.

Editing is by Athiappan Siva, while stunts have been choreographed by Mahesh Mathew, Nomad Stunts.

--IANS

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