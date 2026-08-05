Riteish Deshmukh says wife Genelia 'seem completely frozen in time' as she turns a year older

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Actor Riteish Deshmukh used social media to share a heartfelt note for his Baiko Genelia Deshmukh, who turned a year older on Wednesday.

He took to his official Instagram handle and uploaded a couple of unseen pictures of the birthday girl with her loved ones.

Riteish pointed out that Genelia seems to have stopped aging, as if she is frozen in time. However, he joked that her youthful looks might be credited to him.

The 'Raid 2' actor wrote on the photo-sharing app, "My dearest Baiko, I was going through all the memories we have shared, curated, and created, and I realised that I am the only one ageing — you seem completely frozen in time. But then again, I guess you are truly blessed with a good husband (sic)."

"Happy Birthday to the person who holds our family together — a super mom, a fabulous daughter, a doting sister, and my Baiko!!! I love you @geneliad #happybirthdaygenelia," he wished his better half.

Reacting to this, Genalia commented, "I have the best husband in the world - Ask anyone...Thank you Navra for being mine."

Talking about Riteish and Genelia's love saga, these two met on the sets of their debut movie, 'Tujhe Meri Kasam', back in 2003.

What started as a professional association soon transformed into a relationship, which went on for 9 long years and finally resulted in marriage in 2012.

Riteish and Genelia tied the knot on February 3, 2012. These two got married as per two ceremonies— Maharashtrian and Christian — honoring the cultural sentiments of both sides. The couple has been blessed with two sons—Riaan, born in 2014, and Rahyl, whom they welcomed in 2016.

Riteish and Genelia have shared screen space in multiple projects, such as 'Tujhe Meri Kasam (2003)', 'Masti (2004)', 'Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya (2012)', 'Ved (2022)', and, most recently, the lovebirds were seen together in 'Raja Shivaji (2026)'.

--IANS

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