August 05, 2026 3:30 PM हिंदी

Bhagyashree reveals why Riteish Deshmukh falls in love with Genelia every day

Bhagyashree reveals why Riteish Deshmukh falls in love with Genelia every day

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Actress Bhagyashree shared a heartfelt birthday wish for Genelia Deshmukh. She praised her charming personality and expressed admiration for the special bond she shares with husband Riteish Deshmukh.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ actress shared a video featuring a fun-filled moment with Genelia and Riteish. In the clip, Bhagyashree and Genelia are seen dancing together, before Riteish joins them and the trio grooves to the music, creating a joyful and memorable moment. Bhagyashree also penned a sweet note for the birthday girl. She described Genelia as the “cutest, sweetest” and “most fun-loving” person. The ‘Radhe Shyam’ actress added, that every time she looks at her, she understands why Riteish falls in love with her “every day again and again.”

Bhagyashree wrote, “Happy birthday to cutest, sweetest, most funloving and my darling @geneliad Everytime I look at you, and I know why @riteishd falls in love with you every day again n again. God bless. #birthdaygirl.”

Genelia also received a loving birthday tribute from her husband Riteish Deshmukh, who shared a sweet note for his wife on social media.

Celebrating their special bond, the ‘Masti’ actor wrote, “My dearest Baiko, I was going through all the memories we have shared, curated, and created, and I realised that I am the only one ageing — you seem completely frozen in time. But then again, I guess you are truly blessed with a good husband.”

“Happy Birthday to the person who holds our family together — a super mom, a fabulous daughter, a doting sister, and my Vedi Bayko!!! I love you @geneliad #happybirthdaygenelia.”

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza tied the knot in 2012 after dating for several years. The couple embraced parenthood with the arrival of their second son, Rahyl, in 2016.

--IANS

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