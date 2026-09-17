Sudarshan Patnaik creates sand art on PM Modi’s birthday, praises his unwavering support to artists

Bhubaneswar, September 17 (IANS) Padma Shri and award-winning sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik has created an enticing sand art, with thousands of diyas, on the coastal beaches of Odisha, to greet the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday. Extending birthday wishes, he said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India is rapidly progressing in the areas of infrastructure, technology, economy and culture.

Speaking about India's changing image on the global stage, Patnaik said that the entire world is watching the country today. From world leaders to ordinary people, everyone is looking towards India as the country's development and progress have captured global attention.

He said that initiatives such as 'Make in India' and several other programmes launched by the government have contributed significantly to the country's development.

Sudarshan Patnaik said, "As an artist, I would especially like to say that the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi is promoting art and artists is a great example for the art world. Whenever the Prime Minister visits another country, he showcases India's culture and art to the world. Similarly, when foreign guests visit India, they are also introduced to our rich art and culture. He has also done a lot for artists. I have been watching and following his work since he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat."

Patnaik said that he had the opportunity to meet the Prime Minister whenever he won an award and received his encouragement.

He said, "As an artist, whenever I won an award, I had the opportunity to meet him and receive his encouragement. He told me to keep winning for the country and that we would keep meeting. His encouragement and sentiment towards a young artist meant a lot to me."

He added, "When young people achieve something for their country and the Prime Minister himself congratulates and supports them, it greatly encourages them. This inspires them to move forward and do even better."

Patnaik said that several important efforts have also been made in the fields of art, culture and tourism.

He said, "I myself am a sand artist and travel to different parts of the country to convey various messages through sand art. The 'Swachh Bharat Mission' and the campaign to keep beaches clean, launched by the Prime Minister, have also had a significant impact."

He added that as a result, awareness about beach cleanliness has increased across the country, with several beaches receiving 'Blue Flag Certification'.

"Considerable efforts have been made to encourage people to keep beaches clean. This has helped create a distinct image of India in the world," he said.

Giving the example of the 'PM Vishwakarma Yojana', Patnaik said that the scheme has provided support and opportunities to small artisans and craftsmen to advance their work.

"I believe this is also a very important initiative," he said.

Patnaik said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched several such initiatives, the impact of which can be seen from small villages to large cities.

According to him, these initiatives have encouraged and supported artists, artisans and various sections of society to pursue their work and create new opportunities for themselves.

--IANS

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