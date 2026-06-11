June 11, 2026 3:11 AM हिंदी

PM Modi’s hometown Vadnagar readies for ‘Maha Aarti’, locals excited and elated over 12-year stint

PM Modi’s hometown Vadnagar readies for ‘Maha Aarti’, locals excited and elated over 12-year stint (Photo: IANS)

New Delhi, June 6 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi completes 12 years of governance and attains the distinction of being the country's longest-serving elected Prime Minister, a series of programs is being organised in his hometown, Vadnagar, to celebrate the occasion.

A series of events is underway in the historic town of Vadnagar, Gujarat, including a magnificent ‘maha aarti’ slated for late evening.

The purpose of elaborate arrangements is to celebrate 12 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s successful governance at the Centre and his new record as the country's longest-serving elected Prime Minister.

To mark the special occasion, the Vadnagar administration has arranged a magnificent ‘Maha Aarti’, after which ten thousand lamps are set to be lit at the historic Sharmistha Lake.

The people of Vadnagar are excited and elated over the special occasion. Besides participating in the celebrations, they are speaking highly of PM Modi’s accomplishments and his ancestral links with Vadnagar.

Many locals are taking pride in the fact that the Modi government has elevated India's image globally and taken significant decisions in the national interest, including the abrogation of Article 370, the construction of the Ram Mandir, and more.

“The Prime Minister has done commendable work in the last 12 years. Women-centric schemes like Namo Laxmi Yojana and Saraswati Yojana have proved instrumental in changing people's lives. As PM Modi comes from Gujarat’s Vadnagar, we feel extremely proud of it,” Heli Ben, a Vadnagar resident, told IANS.

Another local said, “PM Modi’s commitment to women's empowerment is visible in terms of commendable results. Sakhi Mandal has brought tremendous change in the lives of poor women.”

Vishnu Ji Thakor, an advocate by profession, said, “He is the pradhan sevak of the country. His every decision and program is directed towards empowerment of the poor and downtrodden people and also the nation’s sustained development.”

According to available information, many individuals who spent their childhood with Narendra Modi during his early childhood years will also attend the 'maha aarti'event. It is being held at this 2,200-year-old temple.

A series of programs has also been organised by the BJP state unit at the Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple, including a cleanliness drive and a felicitation ceremony for sanitation workers.

Gujarat BJP President Jagdish Vishwakarma will lead a grand ‘Maha Aarti’ at the temple in the evening, drawing a large number of citizens, party workers, and devotees to participate in this celebration.

--IANS

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