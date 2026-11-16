PM Modi wishes Samrat Choudhary on birthday, hails his efforts to boost Bihar's growth trajectory

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended birthday wishes to Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and prayed for his long and healthy life.

Samrat Choudhary was born in 1968 in Lakhanpur village in Bihar's Munger to politicians Parvati Devi and Shakuni Choudhary.

He has been a member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly representing the Tarapur Assembly constituency since 2025 and previously served as Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar in the Nitish Kumar government from 2024 to 2026.

Choudhary is the first Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member to serve as Chief Minister of Bihar.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "My best wishes to Bihar's Chief Minister, Shri Samrat Choudhary Ji, on his birthday. He is making innumerable efforts to boost the growth trajectory of Bihar across various sectors and improve the lives of people. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life."

BJP National President Nitin Nabin, taking to X, said, "Heartfelt birthday wishes and congratulations to the Honourable Chief Minister of Bihar, Shri Samrat Choudhary ji. I pray to God for your good health, long life, and a life filled with happiness and well-being."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended warm wishes to the Bihar CM and said he prayed for his well-being.

In a post on X, CM Yogi said, "Heartfelt birthday wishes to Honourable Chief Minister of Bihar, Shri Samrat Choudhary ji. May Mother Janaki bless you with excellent health, a long life, and a life of great renown -- this is my prayer."

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, taking to X, extended heartfelt birthday wishes to Choudhary.

"I pray to Lord Shri Ram for your good health and long life. May Bihar reach new heights in development, good governance, and public welfare under your leadership -- that is my heartfelt wish," he said.

--IANS

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