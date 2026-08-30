PM Modi visits Mahatma Gandhi Centre at Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies

Tashkent, Aug 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited the Mahatma Gandhi Centre at the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies.

PM Modi interacted with Indologists and students at the centre, and also signed the visitors' book.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi paid tribute to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at the Shastri Memorial here

Lal Bahadur Shastri served as India's Prime Minister from June 9, 1964 to January 11, 1966. He coined the popular national slogan "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan".

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Paid homage to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji in Tashkent. We remember a towering statesman whose unwavering commitment to the nation continues to inspire generations."

PM Modi held delegation-level talks with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the Presidential Palace in Tashkent and reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral ties.

The talks focussed on expanding cooperation in the areas of trade and investment, infrastructure, critical minerals, mining, defence and security, innovation, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, health, information technology, digital public infrastructure including UPI and education, among others, according to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

PM Modi was conferred with Uzbekistan's highest honour, “Oliy Darajali Do’stlik” Order by President Mirziyoyev for his contribution to strengthening friendship between the two countries

The two leaders also jointly planted a tree at the Presidential Palace in Tashkent under India's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative and Uzbekistan's 'Yashil Makon' green efforts.

Prior to the talks, PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Presidential Palace in Tashkent.

PM Modi also witnessed a special yoga session featuring 52 practitioners from Uzbekistan during his visit to the Central Asian nation.

PM Modi is on a two-day State visit to Uzbekistan. In a special gesture, President Mirziyoyev welcomed PM Modi on his arrival at the airport in Tashkent.

After concluding his engagements in Uzbekistan, PM Modi will travel to Kyrgyzstan for a two-day visit, where he is scheduled to attend the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit and the Opening Ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games.

--IANS

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