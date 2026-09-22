Mika Singh reacts to Salman Khan's stand against age-shaming and body-shaming: 'Both sides need to exercise some control'

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Singer Mika Singh has voiced his support for superstar Salman Khan's stand against age-shaming and body-shaming, saying the media and artists both need to exercise restraint when it comes to such practices.

Salman recently addressed the issue on the stage of 'Bigg Boss 20,' calling out paparazzi for clicking actresses from inappropriate angles. Reacting to his comments, Mika said he has always stood by Salman and agreed with his concerns. Talking to the media, the singer said, “Well, I always support Salman bhai. He has spoken quite openly about this, and I would also request the media to put a stop to such things.”

“However, there are also artists who actually want people to make videos or take photos of them. So, it takes two to tango; both sides need to exercise some control over this.”

During the “Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar” episode, Salman Khan spoke out against the practice of trolling people over their age, weight, appearance, family background, professional failures, or experiences of motherhood. The 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actor also cautioned paparazzi against clicking celebrities in objectionable or inappropriate ways.

Although the ‘Sultan’ actor did not name anyone, his remarks were widely seen as a response to the online trolling faced by Katrina Kaif over changes in her weight after becoming a mother. A few days earlier, Katrina had attended Ganpati celebrations with her husband, Vicky Kaif. During the event, social media users noticed changes in her weight following motherhood, after which she became the target of online trolling. Several celebrities had come forward to express their support for Katrina, while the actress had not publicly addressed the trolling.

Salman appeared visibly upset while discussing the issue of trolling with the contestants. At one point, he took off his coat and threw his cap on the floor while expressing his frustration. He was quoted as saying, “Suddenly, everyone starts talking about age, saying someone has gotten old. What do you want to troll someone for? Their weight, their looks, their family, their smile, a career flop or becoming a mother? You are merely revealing your own upbringing.”

“Yes, I have turned 60, man. Why do you troll a woman who is pregnant? Everyone gains weight during pregnancy... she gained weight because she was pregnant; she will get fit again when she returns to films. She simply wanted to spend time with her family. Don't troll,” he added.

--IANS

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