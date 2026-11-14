PM Modi to virtually inaugurate Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum in Mizoram tomorrow

Aizawl, Nov 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the Ropuiliani Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum (RTFFM) at Kelsih in Mizoram on Sunday, officials said on Saturday.

November 15 is observed as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas (Tribal Pride Day) to commemorate the birth anniversary of legendary tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda.

Ropuiliani Tribal Freedom Fighters' Museum was set up at the Tribal Research Institute at Kelsih, which is a rural village and emerging recreational destination, is located in the Aibawk block of Aizawl district.

An official statement of the Mizoram government said that the Prime Minister is scheduled to lay the foundation stones virtually for 19 Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS), 12 Tribal Multipurpose Marketing Centres, and 42 projects under Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) and Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA) across various parts of India.

Additionally, the Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to inaugurate 38 EMRS, 100 Multipurpose Centres (MPCs) under PM-JANMAN in different parts of the country, the Tribal Research Institute in Arunachal Pradesh, and the Ropuiliani Tribal Freedom Fighters' Museum at Kelsih in Mizoram.

The Ropuiliani Tribal Freedom Fighters' Museum complex comprises a Museum, an Open-Air Theatre, a Traditional Hut, a Heritage Walk, the Birsa Munda Tribal Pride Garden, a Cafeteria, and staff quarters, among other facilities.

Ahead of the inauguration, Mizoram Governor General Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd) on November 10 inspected the preparations at the Ropuiliani Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum.

The museum has been developed by the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs to commemorate the contributions and sacrifices of tribal freedom fighters in the country's struggle for independence.

During his visit, the Governor Vijay Kumar Singh described the museum as a significant tribute to the courage, sacrifice and contributions of Mizo freedom fighters to the freedom movement.

He said that the institution would serve as a valuable heritage asset for both Mizoram and the nation and play an important role in inspiring and educating future generations.

The Governor stressed the need to develop the museum as a world-class facility.

A senior official said that the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs had provided Rs 25.59 crore for setting up the Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum at Kelsih in Mizoram.

The Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs is establishing 11 such museums across 10 states to commemorate various tribal movements and uprisings against British rule and showcase the rich cultural heritage, history and contributions of tribal communities.

A similar museum is also being established at Tamenglong in Manipur.

--IANS

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