U19 Asia Cup: ‘Outstanding day for Indian cricket,’ says PM Modi after India's title triumph

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian U19 cricket team for winning the Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026, describing it as an ‘outstanding day for Indian cricket’ and saying the young players' success would inspire several youngsters.

PM Modi took to social media to express his pride in the team's performance after India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by one wicket in a thrilling final at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2) in Muscat on Saturday.

"Outstanding day for Indian cricket! Immensely proud of our young cricketers for today’s impressive performance and for winning the Men’s U-19 Asia Cup 2026. Their success will inspire several youngsters. Best wishes to the team for their endeavours ahead," PM Modi wrote on X.

India chased down Pakistan's target of 338 runs, finishing at 339/9 in 50 overs to claim the title for a record-extending ninth time. The final went down to the last delivery, with Mohit Ulva striking a boundary off Ahmed Hussain to seal a memorable victory.

Captain Lakshya Raichandani led India's chase with a crucial 80 off 101 balls, while Aaryavir Sehwag contributed 58 off 61 deliveries. After India slipped to 254/8, Manal Chauhan and Ulva revived the innings with a 57-run partnership.

Chauhan scored 47 off 32 balls, while Ulva remained unbeaten on 49. With eight runs required from the final over, Ulva and Chigurupati Venkata kept their composure to bring the equation down to three runs off the last ball. Ulva then struck the winning boundary to complete India's one-wicket victory.

Earlier, Pakistan posted 337/9 after Usman Khan scored 107, Abdul Qadir made 80, and captain Farhan Yousaf contributed 63. For India, Kavya Patel claimed four wickets, while Chigurupati Venkata picked up three.

The victory marked India's ninth U19 Asia Cup title and denied defending champions Pakistan the opportunity to retain their crown.

--IANS

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