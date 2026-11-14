November 14, 2026 11:12 PM हिंदी

EAM Jaishankar meets Armenian PM Pashinyan during Delhi stopover, discusses Gulf, Ukraine conflicts

EAM Jaishankar meets Armenian PM Pashinyan during Delhi stopover, discusses Gulf, Ukraine conflicts

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar met the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during the latter's transit stopover in New Delhi and exchanged views on the conflicts in the Gulf and Ukraine.

"Pleased to meet with PM Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia during his transit stopover in Delhi. Our economic, security, cultural and people-to-people ties continue to gain momentum," EAM Jaishankar said on social media platform X.

Highlighting the discussions, the EAM added, "Appreciate PM Pashinyan's insights on recent developments in his region. Also exchanged views on the conflicts in Gulf and Ukraine."

On November 13, India and Armenia discussed bilateral ties and strengthening parliamentary cooperation during a meeting between Armenia Parliament's Vice-President Hayk Konjoryan and India's Ambassador to Armenia Armstrong Changsan.

"Ambassador Armstrong Changsan called on Hayk Konjoryan, Vice-President of Parliament of Armenia and Head of Armenia-India Parliamentary Friendship Group, and members of the Group. Discussions focused on bilateral relations and strengthening of Parliamentary cooperation between India and Armenia," the Indian Embassy in Armenia had said on X.

On August 31, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with his Armenian counterpart Pashinyan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek and discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation across various sectors, as well as the situation in West Asia.

EAM Jaishankar, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and other officials were present during the meeting.

"The two leaders (PM Narendra Modi and Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashinyan) discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across various areas, including defence, economic, pharma, science and technology, culture and education. They also exchanged views on regional and global developments, including the situation in West Asia," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said.

The Ministry said that Prime Minister Modi reiterated that India looked forward to working closely with Armenia to further deepen and expand bilateral ties.

In June, PM Modi held a telephonic conversation with Pashinyan, during which the two leaders discussed bilateral ties and recent regional developments.

PM Modi also congratulated Pashinyan and his party on securing a win in the Parliamentary elections held in Armenia.

PM Modi also expressed gratitude for Armenia's role in facilitating the evacuation of Indian nationals stranded in Iran during the tensions in West Asia.

--IANS

ksk/khz

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