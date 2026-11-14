Dalip Tahil takes a dig at Sonia Gandhi's memoir, calls it the 'Best own goal'

Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Veteran actor Dalip Tahil ridiculed Sonia Gandhi's recently released memoir, calling it the 'Best own goal'.

On Saturday, Dalip Tahil uploaded a video on his Instagram, in which ,he spoke at length about the Congress's rule, Sonia Gandhi, the Gandhi family, also comparing it to BJP's rule.

He started the video by saying that the book offered a blueprint of the DNA of the Congress, along with being a shocking reflection on the first political family of this country.

He said, "We all felt, and we believed there was a lot of depth. There was a lot of substance. There was a lot of political vision in this family, only to discover that really it was all feet of clay and, funnily enough, Sonia Gandhi has revealed this."

The 'Baazigar actor shared that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi came into power, he was a little skeptical as to how he would be able to displace the Congress because everyone believed that the Congress had a lot of depth and experience.

The veteran actor said, "He came and he just laughed and puff and blow your house down. And he did. And I always wondered, I said, like, 'What happened to this great party? How did the Congress just get blown away?' And now we realize that at the time, it was very clear that they were just sycophants who hovered around like flies around the pot of honey. And then the pot of honey was not there or began to leak. So they all fled, never to be seen again."

Talking about Sonia Gandhi, Dilip added that it also reflects on the people of the country, how they put people on a pedestal just because they're foreigners.

"Well, at the time, I mean, you know, OK, I grant you that there was no social media. So we did not have insights into how the Gandhi family was truly thinking, which comes out now. And they were shocked to hear that this was the level at which they were. So I think they deserve to be gone," he shared.

He added that he has grown up under the rule of the Congress and has hence seen the way things operated during the time of Congress.

Dilip concluded by saying that he believes that the memoir is a great source to understand what they all went through for those past 45 to 50 years.

--IANS

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