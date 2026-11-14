India must build indigenous semiconductor manufacturing equipment ecosystem: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday stressed the need for India to develop and manufacture its own machinery and high-precision components required for semiconductor manufacturing as part of efforts to build a robust domestic semiconductor ecosystem.

During a visit to the Ethereal Machines facility in Bengaluru, the minister said the Centre, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was firmly committed to strengthening India's semiconductor ecosystem.

"In the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is important that India develops and manufactures its own machines and high-precision components required for semiconductor manufacturing," Vaishnaw said.

He said Ethereal Machines was playing an important role in this direction by producing advanced machinery and high-precision components.

The visit underscores the government's focus on developing indigenous capabilities in semiconductor manufacturing equipment and precision engineering, according to a post by PIB Karnataka on X.

Earlier this month, the Centre launched the Semicon 2.0 web application portal under the India Semiconductor Mission, focusing on strengthening chip design, semiconductor equipment and materials, fabrication facilities, assembly and testing infrastructure, research and development, and talent development.

The next phase of the programme has a fiscal outlay of Rs 1.27 lakh crore.

Under the first phase of the semiconductor programme, 12 projects involving cumulative investments of over Rs 1.64 lakh crore have been approved across six states, with five of them having commenced commercial production as of October 2026.

The government's broader push also includes promoting domestic manufacturing of critical electronics components, materials and capital goods to reduce dependence on imports and strengthen India's position in the global semiconductor supply chain.

--IANS

ag/