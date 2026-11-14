U19 Asia Cup: ‘We were wayward with our bowling; that's why we lost,’ admits Pakistan captain Farhan

Muscat, Nov 14 (IANS) Pakistan captain Farhan Yousaf admitted that wayward bowling cost the defending champions the U19 Asia Cup title after they failed to defend their 337-run total against India, suffering a thrilling one-wicket defeat in the final on Saturday.

Pakistan had put up what Yousaf believed was a good enough total, but India's lower order staged a remarkable fightback to chase down 338 in 50 overs and clinch the title for a record-extending ninth time. "I think that was a good enough total, but India played excellent cricket," Yousaf said after the match.

Reflecting on where Pakistan fell short, the captain pointed directly to the bowling performance, particularly after his side had put India under pressure by reducing them to 254/8. "All the boys were doing perfectly, but unfortunately we were wayward with our bowling. That's why we lost the match," he said.

Pakistan were within two wickets of victory when Manal Chauhan and Mohit Ulva turned the game around with a 57-run partnership. Chauhan scored 47 off 32 balls, while Ulva remained unbeaten on 49 to take India closer to the target.

With eight runs needed from the final over, Ulva and Chigurupati Venkata kept their composure against Ahmed Hussain. The equation came down to three runs off the last ball, which Ulva struck for a boundary to seal India's one-wicket victory.

Pakistan's bowling also came under pressure in the closing overs as India collected 19 runs in the 43rd over and continued to find boundaries through the final stages of the chase. Rizwanullah claimed three wickets, while Niqab Shafiq took two for Pakistan.

Earlier, Pakistan had posted 337/9, with Usman Khan scoring 107 off 111 balls, Abdul Qadir making 80 off 54 deliveries and Yousaf contributing 63 off 60 balls. India fought back in the death overs, with Kavya Patel claiming four wickets and Chigurupati Venkata taking three.

Yousaf also addressed Pakistan's slow over-rate, explaining that the time taken by the team's three fast bowlers contributed to the delay.

"Obviously, we go with the three pacers, and obviously all the pacers are taking time. That's why we were too late. And in the end we just plan according to the situation. That's why we were getting late," he said.

--IANS

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