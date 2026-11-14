IFL 2026/27: Hannan’s late strike helps Bengaluru United hold Real Kashmir to thrilling 2-2 draw

Bengaluru, Nov 14 (IANS) Abdul Hannan scored in the last minute of regulation time as FC Bengaluru United produced a late fightback to hold Real Kashmir FC to a thrilling 2-2 draw in their Indian Football League (IFL) 2026/27 encounter at the Bangalore Football Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Khullakpam Zahir Khan opened the scoring for the Snow Leopards in the 11th minute before Colombian midfielder Maikol Andres Herrera equalised for the hosts in the 21st minute. Defender Shanid Valan, who was adjudged the Man of the Match, restored Real Kashmir’s lead with an audacious strike in the 29th minute, only for Under-22 centre-back Abdul Hannan to head home a dramatic 90th-minute equaliser.

With this result, FC Bengaluru United moved to four points from three matches, while Real Kashmir registered their second consecutive draw to sit on two points from three outings.

Both sides took a little time to settle into their stride, but it was Ishfaq Ahmed’s Real Kashmir who drew first blood in the 11th minute. Overloading the flanks in numbers to stretch the Bengaluru backline, the visitors delivered an inviting cross into the box where youngster Khullakpam Zahir Khan rose well to direct a clinical header past FC Bengaluru United goalkeeper Manjunath Hirekurbar.

After conceding the early opener, Mohanraj Nallappan’s hosts, turning out in their all-red kit, slowly began to find their shape as the match moved into the second quarter.

A moment of sheer brilliance in the Silicon Valley brought FC Bengaluru United level in the 21st minute when Colombian playmaker Maikol Andres Herrera Casseres unleashed a stunning right-footed curling strike from distance that sailed over Real Kashmir custodian Susnata Malik and into the back of the net.

The equaliser sparked an open, end-to-end phase of play as both teams looked to penetrate the opposition defence whenever they gained possession, testing both goalkeepers on multiple occasions.

Real Kashmir reclaimed the lead in the 29th minute through another moment of magic, as defender Shanid Valan met a cross inside the box and produced a stunning left-footed back-heel volley to put the Snow Leopards 2-1 ahead.

FC Bengaluru United, led up front by Russian captain Marat Tareck and supported in midfield by Ribhav Sardesai, Ngangbam Naocha Singh, Gautam A Virwani, Chunsaba Bariam, and Lalramdinsanga 'Ramdina' Ralte, continued to hunt for a second equaliser.

The hosts came agonisingly close in the 38th minute when Susnata Malik and the last man of the Real Kashmir defence—marshalled by Cameroonian Alain Eyenga, Oinam Sanatomba Singh, and Amzard Khan—were comprehensively beaten, only for the crossbar to come to the visitors' rescue.

End-to-end action continued through the third quarter of the opening period as Trinidad and Tobago striker Marcus Leric Jr Joseph came close to extending Real Kashmir’s advantage on a couple of occasions, but failed to apply the finishing touch from inside the box as an action-packed first half ended 2-1 in favour of the visitors.

Real Kashmir made a change at the interval, introducing Burkina Faso midfielder Eric Traore in place of skipper Marcus Joseph, while FC Bengaluru United brought on Daniel and forward Akshunna Tyagi for Colombian defender Brayan Alexander Cundumi Lastre and Ribhav Sardesai in the 50th minute.

Both teams tried their luck with long-range efforts during the opening 10 minutes of the restart without seriously troubling either goalkeeper.

Even after Eric Traore was shown a card in the 58th minute, Real Kashmir looked solid at the back and continued to dictate terms as the game crossed the hour mark. Moments later, FC Bengaluru United goalkeeper Manjunath Hirekurbar was caught off guard by a fierce long-range strike from the visitors, but the woodwork came to his aid as the effort rattled the crossbar.

Ishfaq Ahmed refreshed his side in the 69th minute with a double substitution, bringing on Joseph Lalvenhima and Adersh Mattummal for Zahir Khan and Lalawmpuia Sailo (Omoma). The Snow Leopards continued to dominate the second half and carved out a golden opportunity to seal the game when Lesotho forward Thabiso Nelson Brown found himself in space at point-blank range, only to miss the best chance of the match as the scoreline remained unchanged.

While Real Kashmir retained possession and controlled the tempo heading into the final quarter, FC Bengaluru United threw on Vinil Poojary for skipper Marat Tareck in the 81st minute before Maikol Herrera picked up a booking in the 84th minute. Real Kashmir also brought on H Lalrempuia for goalscorer Shanid Valan in the 87th minute to see out the game.

However, out of the blue and completely against the run of play, FC Bengaluru United broke through in the 90th minute. Earning a set-piece in a promising position, Lalramdinsanga 'Ramdina' Ralte whipped in an inviting free-kick and defender Abdul Hannan rose highest above three Real Kashmir defenders around him to power a precise header past a helpless Susnata Malik.

More drama followed during the six minutes of stoppage time added at the end of regulation play, which also saw late bookings for Abdul Hannan and Real Kashmir midfielder Mohit Mittal in the 90+6th minute.

In the final minute of added time, Manjunath Hirekurbar produced his best save of the evening to preserve a point for the hosts, denying Thabiso Brown once again from point-blank range despite Real Kashmir having two more men unmarked inside the penalty box.

In the end, the one-goal cushion proved insufficient for the Snow Leopards, who were left to rue their missed opportunities as FC Bengaluru United held on for a hard-earned share of the spoils.

--IANS

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