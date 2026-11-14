'Talent speaks louder than legacy': DDCA chief Jaitley praises Aaryavir Sehwag after U19 Asia Cup triumph

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) Delhi's Aaryavir Sehwag has the potential to carve his own identity and create his own records in cricket, said Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) president Rohan Jaitley while praising the young batter after India's triumph in the Under-19 Asia Cup.

Aaryavir, son of former India opener Virender Sehwag, played a key role in India's title-winning campaign, finishing as the tournament's leading run-scorer with 361 runs in five matches, including a century and three half-centuries, claiming the Player of the Tournament award.

"Heartiest congratulations to the Indian U-19 team! They put up an exceptional performance. Delhi’s Aaryavir Sehwag, son of former India opener Virender Sehwag, showcased tremendous talent and played some fantastic cricket. He has the potential to carve his own identity and create his own records in the game. I wish him continued success in his cricketing journey. Sometimes talent speaks louder than legacy," Jaitley told IANS.

India crowned their record ninth U-19 Asia Cup title by beating archrivals Pakistan by one wicket in a nerve-wracking final at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Muscat, Oman, on Saturday.

Chasing 338, India reached 339/9 in 50 overs, with Mohit Ulva striking a boundary off the final delivery to seal the victory. Captain Lakshya Raichandani top-scored with 80, while Aaryavir contributed 58 off 61 balls, including nine fours.

Chauhan and Ulva then kept India in the contest with a crucial 57-run partnership. Chauhan and Ulva then brought India back into the game with an important stand of 57 runs.

Chauhan made 47 off 32 deliveries, while Ulva remained unbeaten on 49. Chigurupati Venkata, unbeaten on 11, provided support as the pair negotiated a tense final over, with India needing eight runs from the last six balls.

Pakistan had earlier scored 337/9 with Usman Khan hitting 107, Abdul Qadir 80 and captain Farhan Yousaf 63. Kavya Patel took four wickets, while Venkata was also among the wickets for India.

--IANS

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