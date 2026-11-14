November 14, 2026 9:31 PM हिंदी

'Talent speaks louder than legacy': DDCA chief Jaitley praises Aaryavir Sehwag after U19 Asia Cup triumph

'Talent speaks louder than legacy': District Cricket Association (DDCA) chief Rohan Jaitley praises Aaryavir Sehwag after U19 Asia Cup triumph. Photo credit: ACC/X

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) Delhi's Aaryavir Sehwag has the potential to carve his own identity and create his own records in cricket, said Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) president Rohan Jaitley while praising the young batter after India's triumph in the Under-19 Asia Cup.

Aaryavir, son of former India opener Virender Sehwag, played a key role in India's title-winning campaign, finishing as the tournament's leading run-scorer with 361 runs in five matches, including a century and three half-centuries, claiming the Player of the Tournament award.

"Heartiest congratulations to the Indian U-19 team! They put up an exceptional performance. Delhi’s Aaryavir Sehwag, son of former India opener Virender Sehwag, showcased tremendous talent and played some fantastic cricket. He has the potential to carve his own identity and create his own records in the game. I wish him continued success in his cricketing journey. Sometimes talent speaks louder than legacy," Jaitley told IANS.

India crowned their record ninth U-19 Asia Cup title by beating archrivals Pakistan by one wicket in a nerve-wracking final at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Muscat, Oman, on Saturday.

Chasing 338, India reached 339/9 in 50 overs, with Mohit Ulva striking a boundary off the final delivery to seal the victory. Captain Lakshya Raichandani top-scored with 80, while Aaryavir contributed 58 off 61 balls, including nine fours.

Chauhan and Ulva then kept India in the contest with a crucial 57-run partnership. Chauhan and Ulva then brought India back into the game with an important stand of 57 runs.

Chauhan made 47 off 32 deliveries, while Ulva remained unbeaten on 49. Chigurupati Venkata, unbeaten on 11, provided support as the pair negotiated a tense final over, with India needing eight runs from the last six balls.

Pakistan had earlier scored 337/9 with Usman Khan hitting 107, Abdul Qadir 80 and captain Farhan Yousaf 63. Kavya Patel took four wickets, while Venkata was also among the wickets for India.

--IANS

hs/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

‘We were wayward with our bowling; that's why we lost,’ admits Pakistan captain Farhan Yousaf in Al Amerat on Saturday. Photo credit: ACC

U19 Asia Cup: ‘We were wayward with our bowling; that's why we lost,’ admits Pakistan captain Farhan

UK: Rotherham grooming gang convict believed to have fled to Pakistan after skipping trial (Representational Image)

UK: Rotherham grooming gang convict believed to have fled to Pakistan after skipping trial

'Talent speaks louder than legacy': District Cricket Association (DDCA) chief Rohan Jaitley praises Aaryavir Sehwag after U19 Asia Cup triumph. Photo credit: ACC/X

'Talent speaks louder than legacy': DDCA chief Jaitley praises Aaryavir Sehwag after U19 Asia Cup triumph

India must build indigenous semiconductor manufacturing equipment ecosystem: Ashwini Vaishnaw

India must build indigenous semiconductor manufacturing equipment ecosystem: Ashwini Vaishnaw

U19 Asia Cup: ‘Outstanding day for Indian cricket,’ says PM Modi after India's title triumph (Credit: X/BCCI)

U19 Asia Cup: ‘Outstanding day for Indian cricket,’ says PM Modi after India's title triumph

Indian democracy a global asset: Rahul Gandhi (Photo: IANS)

Indian democracy a global asset: Rahul Gandhi

Hyderabad: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi addresses the valedictory session titled 'Delivering Global Justice' at Bharat Summit 2026 in Hyderabad, Telangana, on Saturday, November 14, 2026. (Photo: IANS/X/@INCTelangana)

Gujarat: BJP challenges Rahul Gandhi to prove phone-tapping claim

Disha Kasat’s unbeaten 91 takes Vidarbha to victory; Maharashtra, Railways, Karnataka also win in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy Super League on Saturday. Photo credit: BCCI Women/X

Sr Women’s T20 Trophy: Disha’s 91* takes Vidarbha to victory; Maharashtra, Railways, Karnataka also win

China's transnational repression in Japan fuels fear, self-censorship (File image)

China's transnational repression in Japan fuels fear, self-censorship

Internet censorship deepens in China as universities tighten surveillance of students (File image)

Internet censorship deepens in China as universities tighten surveillance of students