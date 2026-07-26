July 26, 2026 9:49 AM हिंदी

PM Modi to interact with participants of Viksit Vibrant Village Programme 2026 today

PM Modi to interact with participants of Viksit Vibrant Village Programme 2026 today

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with participants of the Viksit Vibrant Village Programme 2026 on Sunday at 4:30 P.M. through video conferencing.

According to an official statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), “Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will interact with participants of the Viksit Vibrant Village Programme 2026 on 26 July 2026 at 4:30 P.M. via video conferencing.”

The programme has been implemented through MY Bharat and is aimed at strengthening development and community participation in India’s border villages. The PMO said the initiative has been designed in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of transforming frontier villages into active contributors to the country’s development.

The official statement noted, “The Viksit Vibrant Village Programme, implemented through MY Bharat, has been conceptualised to realise Prime Minister’s vision of treating India’s border villages as the first villages of the nation and making them active partners in the journey towards Viksit Bharat.”

The Viksit Vibrant Village Programme 2026 was conducted in two phases between June 4 and June 30, 2026, covering 74 vibrant villages across Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. More than 400 young participants, representing every State and Union Territory, were selected through a nationwide online quiz competition that attracted participation from over three lakh youth.

During the programme, participants stayed with local communities to gain first-hand experience of life in India’s border regions. They were involved in a wide range of community-based activities, including Swachhta drives, awareness campaigns on government schemes, Yuva Sammelans, cultural exchange programmes, tree plantation drives, Mini Model Panchayat simulations, interactions with local artisans, and visits to institutions of strategic importance.

Highlighting the programme’s broader objectives, the PMO stated, “The programme provided participants with first-hand exposure to the socio-economic landscape, cultural heritage and developmental aspirations of India’s frontier regions, while fostering community participation, national integration and a deeper understanding of the strategic importance of border villages.”

The interaction with the participants is expected to provide an opportunity for the Prime Minister to hear their experiences from the field and reinforce the government’s focus on inclusive development and the strategic importance of India’s border villages. The initiative forms part of the broader vision of building a Viksit Bharat by ensuring that remote frontier communities play an active role in the nation’s growth and development.

--IANS

rs/

LATEST NEWS

Raveena Tandon introduces her pet dog to Disha Patani at airport

Raveena Tandon introduces her pet dog to Disha Patani at airport

Weakening of global chip trade positive news for Indian stock markets

Weakening of global chip trade positive news for Indian stock markets

Govt earmarks Rs 2,010 crore to boost judicial infra, eCourt modernisation

Govt earmarks Rs 2,010 crore to boost judicial infra, eCourt modernisation

FIH Youth Hockey5s: Indian men beat Pakistan to become Asian champions, women bag silver

FIH Youth Hockey5s: Indian men beat Pakistan to become Asian champions, women bag silver

S. Korean currency’s real effective exchange rate drops to lowest level since 2009

S. Korean currency’s real effective exchange rate drops to lowest level since 2009

Devoleena Bhattacharjee calls for Punjab education minister to resign following Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation

Devoleena Bhattacharjee calls for Punjab education minister to resign following Dharmendra Pradhan resignation

Nation forever indebted to valiant soldiers of 1999 Kargil War: Rajnath Singh

Nation forever indebted to valiant soldiers of 1999 Kargil War: Rajnath Singh

Huma Qureshi shares glimpses from her mother's birthday celebration

Huma Qureshi shares glimpses from her mother's birthday celebration

President Murmu returns to Delhi after concluding State visits to Moldova, North Macedonia, Romania

President Murmu returns to Delhi after concluding State visits to Moldova, North Macedonia, Romania

All Delhi Metro stations reopen for passengers after security-related closures amid student protests

All Delhi Metro stations reopen for passengers after security-related closures amid student protests