August 02, 2026 12:48 AM हिंदी

PM Modi releases Kannada translations of Valmiki Ramayana and stories of Vedanta monks

Mysuru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Youth Centre - Viveka Smaraka in Mysuru, Karnataka, on Saturday, August 1, 2026. (Photo: IANS/PMO)

Mysuru, Aug 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday released the Kannada translations of Valmiki Ramayana and Stories of Vedanta Monks during the inauguration of the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Youth Centre (Viveka Smaraka), built by the Ramakrishna Ashrama in Mysuru.

Highlighting the significance of the publications, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the translations would bring India’s timeless spiritual and literary heritage closer to Kannada readers, particularly the younger generation.

He noted that the initiative would inspire youth to connect with the country’s cultural and philosophical traditions through their mother tongue.

Following the event, PM Modi shared photographs of his visit to the Ramakrishna Ashrama and his interaction with monks on X. “Visited the Sri Ramakrishna Ashrama in Mysuru. Its efforts to serve society and contribution towards empowering our Yuva Shakti are commendable,” he wrote.

During his visit, PM Modi also interacted with the monks of the Ashrama and appreciated the institution’s continued service to society, particularly its role in nurturing values, education and youth empowerment through the teachings of Swami Vivekananda and Sri Ramakrishna.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha National President and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya welcomed the inauguration of the Viveka Smaraka by PM Modi, describing it as a historic moment for Karnataka and a lasting tribute to Swami Vivekananda’s legacy.

In a statement, Surya said the cultural city of Mysuru had witnessed another historic occasion as PM Modi inaugurated the Viveka Smaraka, commemorating Swami Vivekananda’s visit to Mysuru in 1892.

Calling the occasion a matter of pride for Karnataka, Surya said the event was held in the divine presence of Param Pujya Sri Gautamanandaji Maharaj and reflected the enduring legacy of the Ramakrishna Ashrama. Referring to Swami Vivekananda’s famous message, “Arise, awake, and stop not till the goal is reached,” Surya expressed hope that the memorial would inspire millions of young minds across the country.

He said the Viveka Smaraka was not merely a memorial but would serve as a centre of inspiration for the nation’s youth, encouraging them to build the India of the future and carry forward the ideals of Swami Vivekananda.

--IANS

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