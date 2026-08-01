August 01, 2026 11:16 PM हिंदी

CWG 2026: Lovlina Borgohain wins silver after narrow loss to Aussie in women’s 75kg final

Lovlina Borgohain wins silver medal after narrow loss to Australian boxer Emma-Sue Greentree in women’s 75kg final in the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

Glasgow, Aug 1 (IANS) India's Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain signed off with a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after suffering a 4-1 defeat to Australia’s Emma-Sue Greentree in a hard-fought match in the women’s 75kg boxing final in Glasgow on Saturday.

Lovlina displayed her trademark composure and technical ability in a closely contested bout, but Greentree did enough to convince the majority of the judges and claim the gold medal.

According to the judges’ scorecards, the Australian boxer won by a 4-1 split decision after edging several closely fought rounds. Lovlina stayed in the contest throughout and landed some clean punches, but the judges favoured Greentree’s aggression and ring control.

Despite missing out on the top podium spot, the silver medal marks another significant achievement for the Assamese boxer, who has consistently delivered on the international stage. The medal adds to her growing list of accolades, which includes an Olympic bronze, World Championship medal and Asian Championship success.

Lovlina’s campaign in Glasgow once again showcased her experience and resilience as she battled through the draw to reach the final. Although she fell short in the gold medal bout, her silver further strengthens India’s boxing campaign at the Commonwealth Games.

The result also underlines India’s continued dominance in boxing at the Games, with Lovlina contributing another medal to the country’s tally in Glasgow.

Lovlina's silver is the seventh medal -- five gold, two silver -- that India has won in boxing on Saturday. Jadumani Singh is the other boxer to win silver, while Arundhati, Priya, Sakshi, Preeti, and Jaismine won the gold medals.

The rich haul in boxing propelled India, and a 1-2 finish in Men's Shot Put F57 and a bronze in judo helped India surge up to the fourth spot in the medals tally with 35 medals. India has so far won 11 gold, 16 silver and eight bronze medals.

India can expect a few more gold medals in boxing as 10 pugilists from the country have qualified for the final.

--IANS

cs/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Boxer Sachin Siwach wins gold in men’s 60kg after thrilling 3-2 split decision in the final in the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

CWG 2026: Sachin Siwach wins men’s 60kg boxing gold after thrilling 3-2 split decision

India to play three-day warm-up games instead of four-day in Sri Lanka

India to play three-day warm-up games instead of four-day in Sri Lanka

Kangana hits back at Hrithik: Stop adding fuel to the fire & embarrassing your partner

Kangana hits back at Hrithik: Stop adding fuel to the fire & embarrassing your partner

Lovlina Borgohain wins silver medal after narrow loss to Australian boxer Emma-Sue Greentree in women’s 75kg final in the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

CWG 2026: Lovlina Borgohain wins silver after narrow loss to Aussie in women’s 75kg final

Unnati Sharma fights back to win a bronze medal in women's 63kg judo in the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

CWG 2026: Unnati Sharma fights back to win women's 63kg bronze in judo

Chennai: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi addresses a consultation meeting with Tamil Nadu Congress leaders on the state's political situation and the party's future strategy in Chennai on Saturday, August 1, 2026. (Photo: IANS/X/@INCTamilNadu)

Rahul Gandhi warns delimitation threatens Tamil Nadu

Arundhati Choudhary dominates England’s Chantelle Reid to clinch gold in women’s 70kg boxing in the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

CWG 2026: Arundhati dominates England’s Chantelle Reid to clinch women’s 70kg boxing gold

New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar at the Parliament House complex during the Monsoon Session in New Delhi on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Prem Nath Pandey)

Cauvery row: Kabini Dam almost full, water must be released, says Shivakumar

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari addresses an anti-fundamentalism literary programme at Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata, West Bengal, on Saturday, August 1, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Kuntal Chakrabarty)

CAA grants, not takes away, citizenship: Bengal CM

Chennai: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi addresses a consultation meeting with Tamil Nadu Congress leaders on the state's political situation and the party's future strategy in Chennai on Saturday, August 1, 2026. (Photo: IANS/X/@INCTamilNadu)

Rahul Gandhi seeks apology from Centre over exam issues