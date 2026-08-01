CWG 2026: Lovlina Borgohain wins silver after narrow loss to Aussie in women’s 75kg final

Glasgow, Aug 1 (IANS) India's Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain signed off with a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after suffering a 4-1 defeat to Australia’s Emma-Sue Greentree in a hard-fought match in the women’s 75kg boxing final in Glasgow on Saturday.

Lovlina displayed her trademark composure and technical ability in a closely contested bout, but Greentree did enough to convince the majority of the judges and claim the gold medal.

According to the judges’ scorecards, the Australian boxer won by a 4-1 split decision after edging several closely fought rounds. Lovlina stayed in the contest throughout and landed some clean punches, but the judges favoured Greentree’s aggression and ring control.

Despite missing out on the top podium spot, the silver medal marks another significant achievement for the Assamese boxer, who has consistently delivered on the international stage. The medal adds to her growing list of accolades, which includes an Olympic bronze, World Championship medal and Asian Championship success.

Lovlina’s campaign in Glasgow once again showcased her experience and resilience as she battled through the draw to reach the final. Although she fell short in the gold medal bout, her silver further strengthens India’s boxing campaign at the Commonwealth Games.

The result also underlines India’s continued dominance in boxing at the Games, with Lovlina contributing another medal to the country’s tally in Glasgow.

Lovlina's silver is the seventh medal -- five gold, two silver -- that India has won in boxing on Saturday. Jadumani Singh is the other boxer to win silver, while Arundhati, Priya, Sakshi, Preeti, and Jaismine won the gold medals.

The rich haul in boxing propelled India, and a 1-2 finish in Men's Shot Put F57 and a bronze in judo helped India surge up to the fourth spot in the medals tally with 35 medals. India has so far won 11 gold, 16 silver and eight bronze medals.

India can expect a few more gold medals in boxing as 10 pugilists from the country have qualified for the final.

--IANS

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