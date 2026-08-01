August 02, 2026 12:48 AM हिंदी

CWG 2026: Ankush strikes gold in men’s 80kg boxing, beats England’s Shittu Dimeji in final

Ankush Panghal strikes gold in men’s 80kg boxing, beats England’s Shittu Dimeji in final of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

Glasgow, Aug 1 (IANS) India’s Ankush Panghal produced a composed and clinical performance to win the gold medal in the men’s 80kg boxing event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, defeating England’s Shittu Dimeji by a 4-1 split decision in the final in Glasgow on Saturday.

His gold is the ninth medal -- seven gold, two silver -- that India won in boxing on Saturday. Sachin Siwach, Arundhati, Priya, Sakshi, Preeti, and Jaismine were the others to win gold while Lovlina and Jadumani Singh bagged silver medals.

Ankush recovered strongly after dropping the opening round on most judges’ scorecards, taking control of the contest with aggressive combinations and sharp counter-attacks in the second and third rounds. His consistency and ring awareness impressed the judges, with three of them scoring the bout 29-26 in favour of the Indian boxer, while the remaining two judges returned close verdicts of 28-27, one for each boxer.

The victory capped a memorable campaign for Ankush, who maintained his composure under pressure to outclass the home favourite and secure the top spot on the podium.

The gold medal further strengthened India’s boxing campaign in Glasgow, adding another major success to the country’s medal tally at the Commonwealth Games. Ankush’s triumph also highlighted India’s growing depth in amateur boxing, with the nation’s pugilists continuing to deliver on the biggest international stages.

With this victory, Ankush joins the list of Indian Commonwealth Games boxing champions, underlining India’s continued dominance in the sport and providing another golden moment for the contingent in Glasgow.

Sachin Siwach clinched the men’s 60kg boxing gold medal after edging Namibia’s Tryagain Morni Ndevelo by a razor-thin 3-2 split decision in a gripping final

The rich haul in boxing and a 1-2 finish in Men's Shot Put F57 and a bronze in judo helped India surge up to the fourth spot in the medals tally with 35 medals. India has so far won 11 gold, 16 silver and eight bronze medals.

--IANS

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