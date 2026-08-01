Kangana hits back at Hrithik: Stop adding fuel to the fire & embarrassing your partner

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Actress Kangana Ranaut used social media to hit back at Hrithik Roshan after he reacted to the 'we need to apologise to Hrithik' trend amidst the ongoing online backlash for Kangana after her comment on Gen Z.

In her latest post on social media, the 'Queen' actress said that since Hrithik is in a happy relationship with Saba Azad it does not suit him to tease a woman like this.

Kangana added that, instead of adding fuel to the fire, he should hit back at those who are using his name to bully her.

She wrote, "Dear Hrithik, I am happy that you have found your perfect match, Saba Azad, and you both look great together. You are in a committed relationship, and it doesn’t suit you to tease a woman like this. Instead, you should condemn all those who are harassing and bullying me using your name. Stop adding fuel to the fire and embarrassing your partner. I hope better sense prevails and you stop making unreasonable comments (sic)."

Earlier on Saturday , Hrithik commented on a social media user Freddy Birdy’s post, urging the netizens not to get carried away.

For the unversed , CJP's Saurav Das took a dig at Kangana, saying that she is attacking him since he looks like a young Hrithik.

“My friends were texting me and asking, ‘Why is she after your life?’ One of them said that I may look a little like a young Hrithik Roshan. This is what my friends told me. I was pleasantly surprised. Why should someone like her attack someone like me?," Saurav shared.

This led to the 'We need to apologise to Hrithik Roshan' trend on social media, pointing at the infamous 2016 legal battle between Hrithik and Kangana.

When Freddy Birdy published a post on Saturday, Hrithik commented, "My friend , siding with 'A' just cause you don't like 'B' anymore is a small part of the larger systemic issue plaguing our society. I'll wait , for when the context to it is the right one, and motivated by facts. That would be fair. I'll wait. But then again, who cares anymore right ? (sic)"

--IANS

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