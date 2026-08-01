'Leadership has stopped putting football first,' says Concacaf after FIFA drops FFE proposal

Miami, Aug 1 (IANS) The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) has launched a scathing attack on FIFA's leadership despite welcoming the withdrawal of the controversial FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal, saying the failed initiative reflected a pattern of poor governance and leadership at world football's governing body.

Concacaf said it welcomed FIFA's decision to abandon the proposal and praised its 41 member associations for standing together in defence of football's long-term interests and the principles of good governance.

However, the confederation said the controversy had exposed deeper governance issues within FIFA and called for accountability over how the proposal was allowed to advance.

"A proposal of this magnitude does not reach that stage by accident. It is a symptom of leadership that has stopped putting football first. This recent unilateral and egregious act of poor governance and leadership follows a pattern of missteps and similar behaviour. A comprehensive reckoning with this presidency is imperative," Concacaf said in a statement.

The confederation added that the future of the FIFA World Cup, which it described as the greatest asset in world football, had been advanced outside established governance frameworks without transparency, consultation or due process.

"This concern is not Concacaf's alone. It is shared across many confederations, Member Associations and those who serve and love the game," the statement said.

Concacaf further argued that FIFA is 'not a private enterprise' but an organisation that exists to serve the game and its member associations.

"Those appointed to serve it carry a fiduciary duty, a duty of service over power. Where that duty is not upheld, accountability cannot be optional," it added.

The statement comes after FIFA president Gianni Infantino withdrew the proposed FIFA Forward Enterprise project following widespread opposition from UEFA, Concacaf, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and other football stakeholders.

The FFE proposal sought to establish a commercial subsidiary to manage FIFA's major competition rights, including the FIFA World Cup, while allowing external investors to acquire an equity stake. FIFA had argued the initiative would significantly increase development funding for member associations, but critics warned it lacked transparency and risked commercialising the sport's biggest competitions.

Concacaf concluded by saying the unity shown by its member associations had reaffirmed that football should remain "in the hands of football, not a single individual."

--IANS

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