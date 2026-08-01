CWG 2026: Narender wins silver after valiant fight as India rule boxing with seven gold

Glasgow, Aug 2 (IANS) India’s Narender signed off with the silver medal in the men’s 90kg+ boxing event at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after going down to England’s Thomas Damar in the final on Saturday.

Competing in front of a packed home crowd, Damar edged Narender by a unanimous 5-0 decision. The judges scored the bout 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 30-26 and 30-27 in favour of the English boxer.

India has dominated the boxing competitions at Glasgow with seven gold and three silver medals from the 10 pugilists who had reached the finals in their respective categories.

In the men’s 90kg+ final, Narender showed grit throughout the contest, matching his opponent with aggressive exchanges and refusing to back down despite Damar’s tactical superiority. The Indian heavyweight fought till the final bell but was unable to overturn the judges’ verdict.

Despite missing out on the gold medal, Narender’s silver marks another impressive addition to India’s boxing campaign in Glasgow. His run to the final highlighted his consistency and determination, as he defeated a series of quality opponents to earn a place in the title clash.

The silver medal further strengthens India’s medal haul in boxing at the Commonwealth Games 2026, with the contingent continuing to deliver strong performances across weight categories.

Ankush Panghal, Sachin Siwach, Arundhati, Priya, Sakshi, Preeti, and Jaismine won gold medals in a splendid performance in Glasgow, emerging as the most dominant performers. Besides Narender, Lovlina and Jadumani Singh bagged silver medals, making up India's rich haul of 10 medals in Glasgow.

This is India's best-ever performance in the Commonwealth Games boxing competition. Overall, the country has won 44 medals, including 11 gold, 13 silver and 20 bronze medals.

In the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, with seven medals -- three gold, one silver and three bronze. India tied with Northern Ireland as the most successful country in boxing at the 2022 Games, but the Irish bagged five gold medals. So, the country's performance at Glasgow surpasses their previous haul in a single edition of the Commonwealth Games.

--IANS

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