August 01, 2026 11:16 PM हिंदी

India to play three-day warm-up games instead of four-day in Sri Lanka

India to play three-day warm-up games instead of four-day in Sri Lanka

Colombo, Aug 1 (IANS) Sri Lanka Cricket has announced a change in the fixtures for India's tour of the country for a two-Test series, reducing by one day the duration of the warm-up match in the build-up to the start of the series.

The warm-up match has been reduced to three days instead of the originally scheduled four-day fixture.

"Team India will play a 3-day warm-up game instead of the originally scheduled four-day fixture. The warm-up fixture will commence on August 7 at the NCC Grounds, Colombo," Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said in a statement on Saturday.

According to the statement, the Indian team is scheduled to reach Sri Lanka on August 4.

The first Test will be played at the Galle International Cricket Stadium (GICS) from August 15 to 19, while the second match will be held at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Stadium in Colombo, from August 23 to 27, the statement confirmed.

The statement did not give the reason why the duration of the match was reduced by one day or which of the two boards proposed this change.

Earlier, offspin all-rounder Saransh Jain was handed a maiden Test call-up and veteran spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also returned to the red-ball set-up for the first time since November 2025 as the BCCI announced the 15-man squad for the two-match series against Sri Lanka, starting August 15.

India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah also made a return to the Test squad after the home series against South Africa last November, but the BCCI said his availability depends on fitness clearance after picking up an injury during the recent three-match ODI series in England.

Jadeja had been out of action since the IPL 2026 season after picking up a tennis elbow injury. Meanwhile, Washington Sundar, who is recovering from a right hamstring strain that ruled him out of the Lord’s ODI, was not available for selection for the first Test, which opened the doors for Saransh's maiden call-up.

India’s squad for Tests against Sri Lanka: Shubman Gill (C), KL Rahul (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sai Sudharsan*, Dhruv Jurel [WK], Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Jasprit Bumrah*, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Boxer Sachin Siwach wins gold in men’s 60kg after thrilling 3-2 split decision in the final in the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

CWG 2026: Sachin Siwach wins men’s 60kg boxing gold after thrilling 3-2 split decision

India to play three-day warm-up games instead of four-day in Sri Lanka

India to play three-day warm-up games instead of four-day in Sri Lanka

Kangana hits back at Hrithik: Stop adding fuel to the fire & embarrassing your partner

Kangana hits back at Hrithik: Stop adding fuel to the fire & embarrassing your partner

Lovlina Borgohain wins silver medal after narrow loss to Australian boxer Emma-Sue Greentree in women’s 75kg final in the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

CWG 2026: Lovlina Borgohain wins silver after narrow loss to Aussie in women’s 75kg final

Unnati Sharma fights back to win a bronze medal in women's 63kg judo in the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

CWG 2026: Unnati Sharma fights back to win women's 63kg bronze in judo

Chennai: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi addresses a consultation meeting with Tamil Nadu Congress leaders on the state's political situation and the party's future strategy in Chennai on Saturday, August 1, 2026. (Photo: IANS/X/@INCTamilNadu)

Rahul Gandhi warns delimitation threatens Tamil Nadu

Arundhati Choudhary dominates England’s Chantelle Reid to clinch gold in women’s 70kg boxing in the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

CWG 2026: Arundhati dominates England’s Chantelle Reid to clinch women’s 70kg boxing gold

New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar at the Parliament House complex during the Monsoon Session in New Delhi on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Prem Nath Pandey)

Cauvery row: Kabini Dam almost full, water must be released, says Shivakumar

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari addresses an anti-fundamentalism literary programme at Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata, West Bengal, on Saturday, August 1, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Kuntal Chakrabarty)

CAA grants, not takes away, citizenship: Bengal CM

Chennai: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi addresses a consultation meeting with Tamil Nadu Congress leaders on the state's political situation and the party's future strategy in Chennai on Saturday, August 1, 2026. (Photo: IANS/X/@INCTamilNadu)

Rahul Gandhi seeks apology from Centre over exam issues