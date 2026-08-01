August 02, 2026 12:48 AM हिंदी

CWG 2026: Sachin Siwach wins men’s 60kg boxing gold after thrilling 3-2 split decision

Boxer Sachin Siwach wins gold in men’s 60kg after thrilling 3-2 split decision in the final in the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

Glasgow, Aug 1 (IANS) India’s Sachin Siwach clinched the men’s 60kg boxing gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after edging Namibia’s Tryagain Morni Ndevelo by a razor-thin 3-2 split decision in a gripping final in Glasgow on Saturday.

In one of the closest bouts of the boxing competition, Sachin displayed remarkable composure and tactical discipline to overcome the Namibian in a contest in which every round was fiercely contested. The judges’ scorecards reflected the intensity of the battle, with three judges awarding the bout to the Indian boxer while two favoured Ndevelo.

The Indian started strongly and matched his opponent punch for punch throughout the three rounds. Despite the bout remaining too close to call until the final bell, Sachin maintained his composure under pressure and did enough to convince the majority of the judges.

The victory capped an impressive campaign for the Indian boxer, who remained unbeaten en route to the title and added another gold medal to India’s growing tally at the Glasgow Games.

Sachin’s triumph also underlined India’s continued dominance in Commonwealth Games boxing, with the country’s pugilists once again delivering on the biggest stage. The gold medal is expected to further boost India’s medal haul as the boxing competition reaches its business end.

With the win, Sachin Siwach etched his name among India’s Commonwealth Games champions, producing a performance that combined grit, skill and resilience when it mattered the most.

Sachin's gold is the eighth medal -- six gold, two silver -- that India has won in boxing on Saturday. Sachin Siwach, Arundhati, Priya, Sakshi, Preeti, and Jaismine won the gold medals while Lovlina and Jadumani Singh won the silver medals.

The rich haul in boxing propelled India, and a 1-2 finish in Men's Shot Put F57 and a bronze in judo helped India surge up to the fourth spot in the medals tally with 35 medals. India has so far won 11 gold, 16 silver and eight bronze medals.

India can expect a few more gold medals in boxing as 10 pugilists from the country have qualified for the final.

--IANS

cs/bsk/

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