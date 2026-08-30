PM Modi receives warm welcome from Indian community in Kyrgyzstan

Bishkek, Aug 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday received a warm welcome from the Indian community in Bishkek as he arrived in the Central Asian nation to attend the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.

"From Bharat to Bishkek, a very special welcome by the Indian community earlier this evening," PM Modi said on social media platform X.

The Indian community was chanting "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram".

PM Modi also witnessed cultural performances from the people of Kyrgyzstan and appreciated their performances.

A few yoga enthusiasts also performed Yoga to welcome the Indian Prime Minister.

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev received PM Modi at Manas International Airport in Bishkek.

"Landed in Bishkek a short while ago. Grateful to Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic, for the warm welcome. Will be meeting various leaders bilaterally and attending the SCO Summit tomorrow and the day after. Several bilateral engagements are also going to take place during the Prime Minister's visit to the Central Asian nation," PM Modi said on X.

"India has been an active and constructive member of the SCO since 2017. I look forward to advancing India's vision for the region, anchored in Security, Connectivity and Opportunity, and to working with fellow members for a region free from the scourge of terrorism, separatism and extremism, which continue to threaten peace and stability in our neighbourhood and beyond," PM Modi said in the departure statement before he emplaned for his two-nation tour to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan on Saturday.

"I also look forward to meeting President (Sadyr) Zhaparov (Kyrgyzstan) and other SCO leaders, and to attending the Opening Ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games, a celebration of the rich living heritage of Central Asia that India holds in deep respect," the Prime Minister said.

"I am confident that this visit will strengthen India's strategic partnerships in Central Asia, deepen our civilisational connect with the region, and advance our shared pursuit of peace, stability and prosperity, values that lie at the heart of India's engagement with the world," he added.

Kyrgyzstan expects PM Modi’s visit to give a major boost to bilateral economic ties, investment and trade, with the country keen to attract more Indian companies to sectors including infrastructure, renewable energy, tourism, technology and agro-industry, Kyrgyzstan’s Investment Minister Ravshanbek Sabirov said on Saturday.

--IANS

ksk/khz