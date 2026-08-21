PM Modi interacts with 20 space startups, calls for India to become global space tech hub

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with CEOs and founders of 20 Indian space startups at Seva Teerth here, highlighting the growing strength of the country’s private space industry and calling for greater collaboration to position India as a global hub for space technology.

The interaction brought together leaders of startups working across a wide range of areas, including rocket and reusable semi-cryogenic launch vehicle development, avionics, satellites, advanced propulsion systems, space and defence intelligence, space debris removal, and AI-powered hyperlocal weather and climate intelligence.

The startup founders highlighted the rapid progress made by India’s private space sector and shared their vision for its future.

They said their companies had invested significant time and effort in developing capabilities and technologies indigenously, while expressing gratitude for the support extended by the Prime Minister and the government.

The industry leaders also underlined the strong ecosystem being created through government support and collaboration among companies. They said their teams were highly motivated and working with determination to achieve ambitious goals in the space sector.

The founders recalled that the decision to open the space sector to private participation had generated significant enthusiasm and created new opportunities for Indian industry. They also noted that several companies are now showing interest in adopting and leveraging technologies developed by the emerging private space industry.

Congratulating the space sector leaders for their courage and initiative, Prime Minister Modi said the confidence demonstrated by private companies had strengthened the vision behind opening the sector to private participation.

The Prime Minister pointed out that many countries either lack the resources to invest in the space sector or do not wish to make such investments, creating a major opportunity for India to rapidly strengthen its position in the global space industry.

PM Modi also encouraged space companies to explore new applications of their technologies and focus on developing solutions that can make people's lives easier. The Prime Minister called for greater collaboration between space startups and companies operating in other sectors.

PM Modi suggested that companies working on space debris could collaborate with environmental organisations to expand the use of their technologies. Similarly, space technology companies working in agriculture could partner with agricultural universities and government departments to help farmers make better-informed decisions and improve productivity.

--IANS

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