PM Modi hails citizens’ collective efforts in taking India to new heights over past 12 years

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, while addressing the nation on the 80th Independence Day, said that over the past 12 years, crores upon crores of citizens of this country - whether Dalits, oppressed, deprived, tribals, rural residents, urban residents, poor, or middle class; whether youth, elderly, woman, or man; whether from the North, South, East, or West - with determination and dedication, has made every possible effort to take the country to new heights.

For the first time, the National Song ‘Vande Mataram’ was rendered during the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, where Prime Minister Modi led the celebrations and addressed the nation.

“All of us are celebrating the 80th Independence Day. Today, the heartbeat of every heart is echoing with the chant of ‘Vande Mataram’,” PM Modi said.

“Today, there is a Tricolour at every home, and the Tricolour resides in every mind and heart. And today, filled with enthusiasm and zeal, embracing new resolves, the nation is moving forward,” he said.

Remembering the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for India's independence, the Prime Minister said, "Today, the nation reverently remembers those great sons who reached the pinnacle of sacrifice and devotion for the freedom of the nation. Through their penance, sacrifice, and martyrdom, dedicated solely to the single goal of independence, they devoted their entire lives. Today, I respectfully bow down to all freedom fighters - including Pujya Bapu - and to the great revolutionaries who ignited the glorious tradition of sacrifice."

Highlighting the significance of Vande Mataram, PM Modi said, "Today, Vande Mataram is echoing everywhere. Today when we are celebrating 150 years of Vande Mataram, then what will be a more perfect time for this than today."

Expressing solidarity with people affected by natural disasters, he said, "There was impact of floods in several areas of the country. Also, of landslides. Many families suffered due to this. We all feel their pain and I want to assure that we and all the people of the country are with them."

Calling for bigger national ambitions, the Prime Minister said, "Any nation becomes great when it achieves its accomplishments - when, on the strength of its dreams, its resolves, and its capabilities, it moves forward. My fellow citizens, we can no longer proceed with small dreams. We must have big dreams, because big dreams expand our thinking, they broaden our horizon. Our resolves must be steadfast. When resolve is steadfast, the strength to carve out a path through difficulties and amidst calamities emerges naturally..."

PM Modi also highlighted India's progress across several sectors over the past 12 years, citing growth in defence production, Khadi and Village Industries, electronics, railways, mobile manufacturing, internet usage, patents and digital transactions.

"Over the past 12 years, defence production has increased nearly four-fold, Khadi and Village Industries production nearly five-fold, electronic manufacturing nearly seven-fold, modern railway coach manufacturing 21-fold, and mobile phone manufacturing 33-fold. Internet users increased nearly four-fold, patents granted four-fold and digital transactions 100-fold.

"We have worked with equal seriousness towards the welfare and amenities for the common man. Every year, on average, we delivered tap water connections 15 times faster, gas connections at six times greater speed, toilets for the poor at four times the speed, and homes to the poor at three times faster pace.

"The nation has also brought monumental transformations in governance. Compliances were eliminated in thousands. Outdated laws were repealed in hundreds. The march of the 21st century cannot be driven by laws from the previous century."

The Prime Minister said these achievements reflected the country's efforts towards improving infrastructure, public services, manufacturing and governance while creating better facilities for ordinary citizens.

He said India now had a clear and ambitious vision for the next two decades, with the target of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

"Today, India has also envisioned a very grand dream. It has envisioned it with great resolve. It has envisioned it to touch new heights. And that dream is: When India completes 100 years of independence, in 2047, we will definitely build and realize a Viksit Bharat. Through the hard work and endeavour of 140 crore fellow countrymen, we have to achieve this goal. And when the world’s most populous country takes the resolve to become developed, it becomes a testament to our courage in the eyes of the entire world. The world is compelled to change its perspective towards us," he said.

PM Modi also acknowledged the contribution of citizens from different sections of society in India's development journey and credited their determination and dedication for the country's progress.

He said, "My dear fellow citizens, and I am not saying this just like that. Over the past 12 years, crores upon crores of citizens of this country - whether Dalit, oppressed, deprived, tribal, rural resident, urban resident, poor, or middle class; whether youth, elderly, woman, or man; whether from the North, South, East, or West - everyone over the past 12 years, with determination and dedication, has made every possible effort to take the country to new heights. I acknowledge and pay my respectful tribute to their efforts. And it is the outcome of these very efforts that in such a short span of time, 25 crore fellow countrymen have defeated poverty and emerged out of it."

--IANS

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