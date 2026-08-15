Mbappe looking forward to winning titles with Mourinho

Madrid, Aug 15 (IANS) Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe said he is looking forward to working with Jose Mourinho this season and set his sights on winning silverware after two seasons without major titles.

Speaking to Real Madrid TV, Mbappe said he had been in constant contact with the Portuguese coach who arrived at the start of the summer for a second spell at the club, with the task of turning fortunes around at the Spanish giants.

"We spoke a lot during the World Cup, and he explained a lot of things to me," Mbappe was quoted by Xinhua after an interview published on Friday.

"I think it's very positive to have a coach like that, who knows how to win and knows how to give the direction on how to win. I think every player is delighted to have a coach who knows where he's going, and that's positive for us," he added.

Mbappe admitted there was pressure on the squad after two seasons with little to celebrate.

"We have to win," he admitted, although he was confident that "this year we're going to win titles again. That's what we want, and that's what's going to happen."

"I feel that the team is motivated and we're going to be focused all year, because there's nothing more important than winning titles with the team, feeling that joy, and bringing joy to the fans," commented the French striker.

The top scorer in this summer's World Cup also highlighted the importance of a short, but intense pre-season before Real Madrid kicks off the new season away to Espanyol on August 22.

"Now is the time when we can work the hardest. Later, when the matches start, we have to manage the workload more. It's time to go all out and get a feel for things so I'm ready for the first league match," concluded Mbappe.

--IANS

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