Sunny Deol reveals F1 racing dream remained incomplete due to Dharmendra’s protective nature

Mumbai, August 15 (IANS) Bollywood star Sunny Deol opened up on his lesser-known dream which remained unfulfilled, because of his superstar father Dharmendra.

The actor, during his appearance on the quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati, revealed that he once had aspired to become a professional Formula 1 racing driver.

During the conversation, host Amitabh Bachchan asked Sunny about his interest in racing, saying, “Sunny ji humne sunna hai ki aap ek racing driver hona chahtein thein? Formula 1 wagera..” (Sunny, we heard that you wanted to be a racing driver? Formula 1?)

Sunny recalled his passion for driving and revealed that his father, veteran actor Dharmendra, was extremely protective of him and did not allow him to pursue sports or activities that he considered risky.

“Haan, mujhe aise bahot shauk thein, driving ka to bahut shauk tha, jaise aap jaante hi hain, papa humarein ghar mai kahi bhi, kuch bhi aisey kuch karna chahein, whether we want to do sports or anything, at that time because of protection… ijjazat nahi milti thi.. so beech mein hi rehgaya.”

(Yes, I had a passion for such things. I was particularly passionate about driving. But as you know, in our house, whenever we wanted to pursue sports or anything like that, because of father's protective nature... we didn't get permission. So that dream just remained incomplete)

Sunny was joined by his Batwara 1947 team members, including Aamir Khan and Preity Zinta, on the episode.

While the actor with ‘dhaai kilo ka haath’ could not pursue his dream of building a career in cars and racing, he did manage to carve out a content-driven career for himself in Hindi cinema and emerged as one of Bollywood's most celebrated action stars.

The actor made his debut with 'Betaab' in 1983 and went on to establish himself with films such as 'Arjun', 'Tridev', 'Ghayal', 'Damini', 'Ghatak: Lethal', 'Border', 'Ziddi' and 'Indian'.

His portrayal of a lawyer in 'Damini' and the memorable courtroom dialogue “Tarikh pe tarikh” became one of the most iconic moments of his career. He also delivered a career-defining performance in 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', where his portrayal of Tara Singh turned into a cultural phenomenon.

His other notable films include 'Jeet', 'Darr', 'Yeh Dillagi', 'Apne', 'Singh Saab The Great' and 'Chup Chup Ke'.

–IANS

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