PM Modi highlights key outcomes from talks with Uzbek President in Tashkent

Tashkent, Aug 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted the key outcomes from the talks with Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev here.

"Key outcomes from today’s talks with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent include: Elevation of India-Uzbekistan relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Boost trade to over 5 billion dollars by 2030. Increase cooperation in infrastructure, DPI, AI, critical minerals, energy, space and more. Enhance market access, connectivity, banking and payments," PM Modi said on X.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also listed several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements finalised during the talks.

In a special briefing on the state visit of PM Modi to Uzbekistan, MEA's Secretary, West, Sibi George, said that positive discussions have happened on the long-term arrangement of supply of uranium to India and noted that both sides are close to signing an agreement very shortly.

Another important outcome is the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) rollout in Uzbekistan, adding to the global expansion of Indian digital infrastructure and helping in digital transactions between the two countries, he said.

An MoU on mining was also signed between the Ministry of Mines of India and the Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology of Uzbekistan on cooperation in the fields of geology and mineral resources, including critical minerals and uranium supply.

A letter of intent was signed between the MEA and the Cultural Heritage Agency of Uzbekistan for the conservation and restoration of ancient Buddhist sites of Fayaz Tepa and KaraTepa located in Termez, Uzbekistan.

Both governments also signed an MoU on cooperation in the field of ayurveda and other traditional systems of medicine.

An MoU was also signed between the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service and the Diplomatic Academy at Uzbekistan's University of World Economy and Diplomacy.

An agreement was finalised between the Ministry of Environment and Forest and Climate Change of India and the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change of Uzbekistan on cooperation in the field of environmental protection.

--IANS

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