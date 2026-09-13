PM Modi held 15 bilateral meetings in three days as BRICS Summit wraps in New Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) The highly successful 18th BRICS Summit hosted by India at New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam once again showcased Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tireless energy and commitment towards nation as he not only attended and addressed the summit sessions but also held as many as 15 sit-down bilateral meetings with the visiting Heads of State and government from Friday till late Sunday afternoon.

This is in addition to a number of pull aside meetings with various world leaders and leaders of international institutions who attended the BRICS sessions and the Outreach/BRICS Plus Dialogue segment of the summit.

Prime Minister Modi began the diplomatic sprint on Friday afternoon as he held discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Bharat Mandapam.

It was followed by bilateral meetings with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Antonio Guterres, the Secretary General of the United Nations (UN), the same evening.

On Saturday, PM Modi began the day by hosting Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali for bilateral discussions at the Hyderabad House.

It was followed by meetings with Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Vietnam Prime Minister Le Minh Hung.

Prime Minister Modi then welcomed the BRICS leaders from member countries as they arrived at Bharat Mandapam to attend the summit.

A closed session on 'Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism' followed next with PM Modi addressing the same.

PM Modi then witnessed the 'Bharat Innovates' exhibition' with BRICS leaders, engaged in the customary family photograph session and also participated in the joint tree plantation with the leaders on the lawns of Bharat Mandapam.

The significant bilateral with Chinese President Xi Jinping was PM Modi's next engagement.

The day ended with the Prime Minister hosting a gala dinner for the visiting leaders at the same venue.

On Sunday, PM Modi met the leaders of BRICS Partner Countries and Outreach Invitees and engaged in a family photo session before addressing the session on 'Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth', at the summit hall.

Back-to-back bilateral meetings followed next for PM Modi as he met Kazakhstan Prime Minister Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Philippines President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa, Burundi President Evariste Ndayishimiye, Nigeria Vice-President Kashim Shettima and Uganda V-P Jessica Alupo at the Bharat Mandapam.

In between the bilateral sit-downs, PM Modi also had crucial discussions with the participating leaders and heads of several institutions who participated in various BRICS meetings.

--IANS

/as