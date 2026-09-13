PM Modi, Philippines President discuss ways to strengthen India-ASEAN engagement (Ld)

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Philippines President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr held a meeting on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit and discussed ways to further strengthen engagement between India and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

During the meeting, the two leaders reviewed the growing momentum in the India-Philippines Strategic Partnership. PM Modi also extended wishes to President Marcos Jr on his birthday.

"The leaders expressed satisfaction at the progress made in bilateral cooperation across all areas and agreed to further deepen and expand collaboration in the fields of defence and security, trade and investment, space, railway infrastructure, fintech, education, tourism, science and technology, innovation and people-to-people ties. Both leaders agreed to further advance bilateral relations under the aegis of the Strategic Partnership established between the two countries in August 2025 during the State Visit of President Marcos to India," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) mentioned in a statement.

PM Modi welcomed the Philippines' participation in the BRICS Summit as the current ASEAN chair. He also welcomed the Philippines’ decision to join the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, the MEA statement added.

"Delighted to meet President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. Wished him a very happy birthday too. We reviewed the growing momentum in the India-Philippines Strategic Partnership. Key focus areas are: Economic linkages, Technology, Trade, Space, Innovation, Creative industry. We also discussed ways to further strengthen India-ASEAN engagement," PM Modi posted on X.

During the meeting, PM Modi and Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and other officials were also present at the meeting.

Prior to the meeting, the two leaders warmly greeted each other, and President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. introduced PM Modi to his delegation.

Earlier in the day, the Philippines President participated in the BRICS Summit's Session on 'Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability' at Bharat Mandapam.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and PM Modi also joined leaders of BRICS member and partner countries, outreach invitees and heads of international organisations for a family photo on the second day of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

As BRICS chair in 2026, India is hosting the two-day 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, bringing together leaders of BRICS members, partner countries and outreach invitees.

BRICS comprises Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates. BRICS partner countries are: Belarus, Cuba, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. also attended a gala dinner hosted by PM Modi for visiting leaders at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Saturday evening.

--IANS

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