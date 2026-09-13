September 13, 2026 8:18 PM हिंदी

India and Uganda call for closer bilateral engagement to champion voice of Global South

India and Uganda call for closer bilateral engagement to champion voice of Global South

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President of Uganda, Jessica Rose Epel Alupo, met on Sunday on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi and called for closer bilateral engagement to champion the voice of the Global South.

“They emphasized on the need to enhance cooperation in key priority areas through technology partnerships, capacity building, knowledge sharing, investment facilitation, and private-sector collaboration between the two countries. They also underlined that the development partnership between India and Uganda is a source of strength for both countries. Prime Minister reaffirmed India’s support to Uganda’s ‘Vision 2040’ for a transformed and prosperous Uganda. They also emphasised that close people-to-people ties continue to provide solidity to the partnership,” read a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

“The two leaders called for closer bilateral engagement to champion the voice of the Global South. Prime Minister thanked the Vice President for her participation in the Summit,” it added.

PM Modi recalled his visit to Uganda in 2018, calling it ‘memorable ’, and noted that the Kampala Principles continue to guide India’s engagement with Africa.

“Delighted to meet Vice President Jessica Alupo of Uganda on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. Recalled my memorable visit to Uganda in 2018 and the Kampala Principles that continue to guide India’s engagement with Africa.We discussed ways to deepen cooperation in healthcare, agriculture, digital technologies and capacity building. India and Uganda will keep working closely to advance bilateral ties and ensure a stronger voice for the Global South,” PM Modi stated on X.

Vice President Alupo arrived in New Delhi on Friday to attend the 18th BRICS Summit. She was warmly received at the airport by Minister of State (MoS) Jayant Singh.

“India and Uganda share warm and friendly ties rooted in shared history and a growing contemporary partnership, in both bilateral and multilateral spheres,” the MEA stated on X, extending a warm welcome to the Ugandan Vice President.

–IANS

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