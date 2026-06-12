PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condole demise of legendary shooting coach Jaspal Rana

New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed grief over the passing of legendary Indian shooter and high-performance coach Jaspal Rana and termed it a "profound loss to the world of Indian sports."

Rana, who coached double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker, passed away at a New Delhi hospital following medical complications at the age of 49.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi acknowledged Rana's contributions to the nation both as an elite athlete and a mentor.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Jaspal Rana Ji. His passing is a profound loss to the world of Indian sports. He brought immense glory to the nation through his extraordinary achievements in shooting," PM Modi wrote on X.

"Equally remarkable was his contribution as a mentor, shaping and guiding young athletes with great dedication. His unwavering commitment to excellence, discipline and service to the sporting world earned him immense admiration."

"My thoughts are with his family, friends and the entire sporting fraternity in this hour of grief. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister added.

One of India’s most decorated pistol shooters, Rana won 15 Commonwealth Games medals and multiple Asian Games golds during his distinguished playing career.

Following his retirement, he transitioned into a highly successful coaching career, establishing a robust talent pipeline for India by mentoring superstars like Manu Bhaker, Saurabh Chaudhary, and Anish Bhanwala. He was conferred with the prestigious Dronacharya Award in 2020.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed his condolences, calling Rana's demise a "massive loss to the Indian sporting world."

"I am shocked and deeply saddened by the sudden demise of internationally renowned shooter Jaspal Rana. Along with being an outstanding athlete and coach, Jaspal was an extremely simple, humble, and kind-hearted human being. He played a highly impactful role in popularising shooting as a sport in India," Rajnath Singh shared on X.

Jaspal Rana brought immense glory to India across the world by winning gold medals for the country in the World Shooting Championship and the Asian Games. His passing is a massive loss to the Indian sporting world. May God give strength to his bereaved family members to bear this immense pain. I express my heartfelt condolences to his family and fans during this difficult time. Om Shanti!" he added.

Rana was awarded the Arjuna Award in 1994 and the Padma Shri in 1997 for his contributions to Indian shooting. Recognised for his excellence in coaching, Rana received the Dronacharya Award in 2020, India's highest honour for sports coaching.

--IANS

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