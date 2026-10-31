October 31, 2026 9:07 PM हिंदी

PM Modi calls Oppn ‘avrodh paksh’, links its politics to a decade of frustration

PM Modi calls Oppn ‘avrodh paksh’, links its politics to a decade of frustration (Photo: @narendramodi/X)

Ekta Nagar, Oct 31 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused the Opposition parties of abandoning their democratic responsibility of questioning the government and instead becoming an “avrodh paksh” (obstructionist Opposition), alleging that their actions are holding back the country’s development.

Addressing the 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' gathering at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat on the 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, PM Modi said the Constitution had provided for both the ruling side and the Opposition, while also defining the importance of their respective roles in a democracy.

He invoked Patel and B. R. Ambedkar, saying the two leaders had contributed to the constitutional framework that recognised the role of the Opposition.

“In a democracy, the responsibility of the Opposition is to oppose the government’s policies. But it is our misfortune that, at present, the Opposition in the country has abandoned its duty and, instead of being the Opposition, has become an obstructionist Opposition,” PM Modi said.

He alleged that frustration and disappointment had driven Opposition parties to create hurdles in the country’s development, adding that this was not democratic opposition but obstruction.

“This is not opposition; this is obstruction. They have made it their politics,” he said, further accusing these forces of disregarding constitutional propriety.

The Prime Minister’s remarks came during an address in which he repeatedly stressed the importance of national unity amid global instability, conflicts and economic challenges.

"Unity is essential for the country’s stability and progress, particularly at a time when several parts of the world are facing wars, resource shortages and disruptions in global supply chains," he said.

PM Modi also alleged that some forces within the country had attempted to create instability by spreading falsehoods and rumours while India was dealing with external challenges.

"Citizens had stood together with the nation during that period," he added.

The Prime Minister urged people to recognise attempts to divide society and to remain alert to the use of social media to spread misinformation and damage India’s image.

He called for collective efforts to protect national unity and said the country would continue to pursue its development goals despite attempts to create obstacles.

PM Modi concluded by reiterating the government’s stated objective of building a developed India by 2047, when the country completes 100 years of Independence.

--IANS

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