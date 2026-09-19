‘Playing for Australia is a massive ambition’: Doggett eyes Border-Gavaskar Trophy spot

Chennai, Sep 19 (IANS) Australia fast bowler Brendan Doggett is targeting a place in the squad for next year’s five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India, with the pacer using Australia A’s upcoming first-class tour to prove his fitness, adapt to subcontinental conditions and strengthen his case for selection.

Doggett is returning to competitive cricket after a major hamstring injury suffered in February. Having already made two Test appearances during Australia’s last home season, the 31-year-old sees the India A tour as an important opportunity to put himself back in contention.

“Hopefully, I can be part of the Border-Gavaskar Test squad. I think that’s one of the big series as an Australian. You know, growing up watching Test cricket in India, it looks like a real grind and a different challenge to what we’re used to in Australia and also what you get in England. So, yeah, hopefully I can be part of that squad and be able to play a role in that series,” Doggett said at a Big Bash League (BBL) event in Chennai.

Doggett’s immediate priority, however, is getting through the India assignment after spending the past several months recovering from his hamstring problem. He has been back to full fitness for around two months and bowled during a practice session in Chennai ahead of his media interaction.

“The body is going well so far,” Doggett said about his fitness. “I’ve been up and bowling and look forward to performing against India A and hopefully playing some Test cricket.

“I’ve been up and running at full fitness now for probably the last two months. So everything’s feeling good and in check. Coming off a winter back home, the conditions are going to be vastly different here. But, we’ve done a bit of heat adaptation work and obviously got the workloads through the body.

“So, it’s going to be a great start to our season for us.”

Australia’s pace-bowling stocks remain formidable, with Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Scott Boland occupying prominent places in the Test setup. Doggett accepts that breaking into that group requires patience and consistent performances.

“I think it’s probably what (player missing out) happens when you have such quality fast bowlers who have played for such a long time in Josh (Hazlewood), Pat (Cummins), Starcy (Mitchell Starc). These guys have just probably built a backlog of young fast bowlers who are trying to emulate everything that they’ve done and what they’ve achieved.

“So fast-bowling depth in Australia is very strong. All these guys are good enough to get to the top level at some point through their careers. I don’t think there’s any need to worry about the fast-bowling depth in Australia. Hopefully, opportunities will arise for me. So personally, it’s just stay ready, stay fit, and perform when I do get an opportunity, and let the rest take care of itself. Playing for Australia is a massive ambition of mine,” Doggett said.

With Australia scheduled to face South Africa away, New Zealand at home and India away during the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle, Doggett knows opportunities could emerge as the international calendar intensifies.

--IANS

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