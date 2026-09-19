Chad Michael Murray celebrates 23 years of ‘One Tree Hill’ with special collector’s ring

Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) Actor Chad Michael Murray and James Lafferty are celebrating 23 years of their beloved series ‘One Tree Hill’ by launching a limited-edition collection featuring autographed jerseys and a special championship ring housed signed by the actors.

Murray took to Instagram, where he showcased the signed collectibles and wrote: “23 years of OTH!! THIS RING IS THE COOLEST THING WE’VE EVER LAUNCHED! To celebrate the anniversary, @jameslafferty and I wanted to create something special for all of you who have supported us and this show for so many years. We’re FAMILY!”

He added: “For the next three weeks ONLY, we’re releasing a limited-edition collection featuring autographed jerseys as well as a Championship Ring presented in a custom collectible box personally signed by us.”

The actor went on to share a message filled with gratitude.

“We’re incredibly grateful that One Tree Hill continues to mean so much to so many of you after all these years, and we hope you enjoy this collection as much as we enjoyed putting it together,” Murray concluded.

One Tree Hill is a teen drama television series created by Mark Schwahn, which premiered on September 2003. It concluded its run in 2012.

The show is set in the fictional town of Tree Hill, North Carolina, and initially follows the lives of two half-brothers, played by Chad Michael Murray and James Lafferty, who compete for positions on their school's basketball team and the drama that ensues from the brothers' respective romantic relationships.

Murray starred as Lucas Scott in One Tree Hill and had recurring roles as Tristin DuGray on Gilmore Girls, Charlie Todd on Dawson's Creek. He currently stars in the romantic drama series Sullivan's Crossing.

Murray also starred in the film A Cinderella Story, Freaky Friday and Fruitvale Station. Murray has written a graphic novel with lead illustrator Danijel Zezelj titled Everlast, and a novel co-authored with Heather Graham titled American Drifter

--IANS

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