Nani discloses his son is eager to watch 'The Paradise' but has been told he can't watch it when it releases, here's why!

Chennai, Sep 19 (IANS) Telugu star Nani, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming explosive action entertainer 'The Paradise', has now disclosed that his young son is eager to watch the film but has been told he can't watch it when it releases but only when he is ready for it.

During an interaction with the media in Chennai ahead of the release of director Srikanth Odela's eagerly awaited film 'The Paradise', Nani's attention was drawn to the fact that there were reports that claimed that the film had been granted an A certificate and if whether this would affect the turnout of family audiences. The fact that an A certificate would mean that children wouldn't be allowed inside theatres was stressed upon.

Responding to the question, Nani claimed, "In the first place, we still haven't got our censor certificate. So, we don't know if it's going to be 'A'. But I have a gut feeling that it's going to be A."

He went on to add, "Yes, we will be losing out on the kids and the family audiences. But every genre can't really cater to everyone. And now there will be family films coming up. There will be such films coming up from me itself very soon . But as an actor, I think I will have to explore all kinds of genres. And this kind of intensity, this kind of performance, this kind of a genre is only possible to do in a certain way. And we have done that."

The actor then said, "Definitely, for example, my own son is asking me if he can watch Paradise. And I said, 'Not when it releases, but soon when I think you are ready for it'. This is a very mainstream film. And the extent of violence in this film, you would have seen in other mainstream films. But the intensity is much more stronger in this one. So, the people who, for all the grown-ups, it's going to be extremely enjoyable. They will really enjoy this kind of an experience. For the kids, they have to wait for some time."

--IANS

mkr/