'Play like a champion': Archer Kumkum reveals 'idol' Dhiraj Bommadevara's precious message before historic golden double

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) The 17-year-old recurve archer Kumkum Anil Mohod, who bagged a historic golden double on her debut at the Asian Games in Japan, said fellow archer Dhiraj Bommadevara is her idol and also revealed a precious piece of advice from his senior that fuelled her incredible campaign of three medals.

Kumkum Anil Mohod became the first Indian to win a recurve women’s individual gold medal and, in the process, secured a quota place for the LA28 Olympic Games. Her feat in the individual event came a day after she had joined Ankita Bhakat and Kirti to win India's first-ever recurve women’s team gold at the continental event, breaking Korea’s historic winning streak of seven consecutive team titles at the Asian Games.

Replying to the IANS query during the media interaction facilitated by the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Kumkum said she didn't get a chance to speak to Dhiraj before her recurve individual and team gold medal match, but the 25-year-old archer sent her an encouraging text to keep her motivated for her crucial match.

"Dhiraj bhaiya came over after my match, but he texted me, 'Focus on yourself, don't think about who the opponent in front of you is, and behave like a champion.'"

India's victory in the women's individual and team events ended Korea's domination as Korean women returned home without a gold medal for the first time in the 48-year history of archery at the Asian Games.

The Indian teenager also paired with Dhiraj, with whom she had won gold at the third stage of the World Cup, for the mixed team silver after they lost to China 5-3. Further sharing about his pairing with the Olympian in the mixed team event, she said teaming up with him made her play with a relaxed mindset.

"Dhiraj bhaiya is my idol. That day, I felt we could have won the gold in the mixed team event. It wasn't that difficult; we just had a slight issue with our aiming. Partnering with Dhiraj for the mixed team was great because he motivates me a lot.

"He had told me that whether we win or lose, we have to enjoy the entire match and play. He also said, 'If you make a mistake, that's my fault, and if I make a mistake, that's the coach's fault'. Don't take any pressure at all; just shoot your best shot'. When I was playing alongside him, there was no tension whatsoever."

Kumkum had earlier expressed that she wanted to meet Indian batting stalwart, Virat Kohli. Asked what she would ask Kohli when she got a chance to meet him, Kumkum replied to IANS, "I admire his discipline. Despite being such a huge star, I really like how he is so grounded. As of now, I haven't thought about what I would ask him when I meet him."

Kumkum, who is currently playing in the Archery Premier League (APL), said she has no major international event left this year. After the APL, she will compete in the Senior National Archery Championships, which will be held from November 11 to 18 in Shillong, Meghalaya.

The 17-year-old said she will work on her techniques, strength, and mental conditioning during this break period to keep herself ready for a major tournament.

"Right now, the plan is to work on a few technical aspects and focus on my physical strength. I need to go to the gym daily and simultaneously work on mental conditioning to stay mentally strong during tournaments," said Kumkum.

--IANS

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