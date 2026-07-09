Piyush Goyal encourages MP LEAD Fellows to embrace innovation, contribute towards Viksit Bharat

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said he was delighted to interact with the MP LEAD Fellows and hear their insightful ideas, aspirations and commitment towards India's progress.

In a post on X, Goyal said they discussed the transformative journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047, the role of youth in nation-building, and the importance of informed participation in shaping public policy.

“The interaction also highlighted the significant contribution of MSMEs in driving innovation, entrepreneurship, employment generation and inclusive economic growth,” said the minister.

Goyal also encouraged the fellows to embrace innovation, purposeful public service and to become active partners in nation's development journey.

“India's greatest strength lies in its youth, and I am confident they will play a defining role in shaping India's bright future,” he added.

On Wednesday, Goyal said that strengthening collaboration with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) can play a significant role in supporting India's economic growth and advancing its global trade ambitions, following a meeting with the institute's leadership.

The discussions focused on expanding cooperation between the government and the accounting profession to facilitate trade and investment while enhancing India's competitiveness in the global marketplace. Goyal said the meeting also explored the evolving role of the accounting profession in supporting businesses as they navigate emerging global opportunities.

He noted that chartered accountants can make a significant contribution by helping enterprises adapt to changing international trade and investment landscapes.

The minister further said both sides deliberated on enhancing institutional participation in the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) ecosystem. He emphasised that greater involvement of professional institutions such as ICAI could help businesses better understand and leverage the opportunities arising from India's expanding network of trade agreements.

"We also deliberated on the evolving role of the accounting profession in facilitating trade and investment, enhancing institutional participation in the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) ecosystem, and supporting businesses in navigating emerging global opportunities," Goyal mentioned.

—IANS

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