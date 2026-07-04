July 04, 2026 3:26 PM हिंदी

Piyush Goyal asks toy makers to target 10x exports, assures quality norms will stay

Piyush Goyal asks toy makers to target 10x exports, assures quality norms will stay

New Delhi, July 4 (IANS) Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Saturday asked domestic toy manufacturers to capitalise on expanding global market access and target a 10-fold increase in exports over the next four years, while assuring the industry that the government will not dilute mandatory quality standards.

Addressing the 17th edition of Toy Biz International B2B Expo here, the minister said the Quality Control Orders (QCOs) for toys would continue as they have helped improve product quality, curb sub-standard imports and strengthen the domestic manufacturing ecosystem.

"I can assure you that until I am there, no one will remove QCOs. QCO will be there. We will also protect you from unfair dumping from any nation," the minister said.

Goyal also clarified that the transition mechanism was introduced only to facilitate investments and scale up manufacturing for a limited period and did not, in any way, weaken the existing quality regime.

In addition, the minister said India's toy industry has made significant progress over the last few years but still accounts for barely 0.2-0.3 per cent of the estimated $120-billion global toy market.

Noting that toy exports have surged 239 per cent in the last four years, he said the industry should now aim to increase overseas shipments by 10 times over the next four years.

Goyal also urged manufacturers to make full use of India's growing network of free trade agreements (FTAs), saying nine such pacts signed over the last three-and-a-half years have opened doors to 38 countries.

He asked the industry to actively engage with retailers, supermarkets, e-commerce companies and local businesses in FTA partner countries to establish a stronger global presence for Indian toy brands.

On the trade front, the minister said the proposed India-New Zealand free trade agreement is expected to become operational this year.

He added that negotiations are also progressing with Canada, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Mexico and Brazil to expand India's export opportunities.

--IANS

ag/

LATEST NEWS

Sonakshi Sinha remembers wedding day when Azaan & Gayatri Mantra echoed together

Sonakshi Sinha remembers wedding day with Zaheer Iqbal when Azaan & Gayatri Mantra echoed together

Terry Phelan (Terry Phelan Instagram)

FIFA WC: 'Winning mentality will make the difference,' says Phelan ahead of round of 16 matches

Aditya Narayan reveals how classic music influenced his passion for singing

Aditya Narayan reveals how classic music influenced his passion for singing

When Vidya Balan revealed how her mother reacted to her doing 'Hum Paanch'

When Vidya Balan revealed how her mother reacted to her doing 'Hum Paanch'

Record defence exports proof of global confidence in ‘Make in India’ platforms: Rajnath Singh

Record defence exports proof of global confidence in ‘Make in India’ platforms: Rajnath Singh

Shruti Haasan reveals Sridevi is her all-time favourite Tamil actress

Shruti Haasan reveals Sridevi is her all-time favourite Tamil actress

Rights body says blasphemy charges being misused against minorities in Bangladesh

Rights body says blasphemy charges being misused against minorities in Bangladesh

Toyota cites fuel contamination in viral Innova Hycross video, says E20 not at fault

Toyota cites fuel contamination in viral Innova Hycross video, says E20 not at fault

Huma Qureshi reveals why ‘Baby Do Die Do’ has been a journey she will never forget

Huma Qureshi reveals why ‘Baby Do Die Do’ has been a journey she will never forget

FM Sitharaman explains how India managed economic fallout from West Asia crisis

FM Sitharaman explains how India managed economic fallout from West Asia crisis